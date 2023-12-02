Sweet Home season 2: Ending and renewal possibility explored

Netflix released all the episodes of the highly anticipated series Sweet Home season 2, leaving fans excited about the unanswered questions from the past three years on December 1. The first season aired back in 2020. The viewers are once again left with another cliffhanger and a lot of surprises, including shocking twists and turns.

The official synopsis for Sweet Home 2 provided by Asianwiki is as follows:

"Residents of Green Home Apartments, including Cha Hyun-Su (Song Kang) fight against monsters to leave their base and venture out into the world. At a baseball stadium survivors from all over begin to live together. They are threatened by the monsters outside and also by the monstrous desires of the people among them."

Song Kang played the role of Cha Hyun-su, Lee Jin-uk portrayed the role of Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Si-young portrayed the role of Seo Yi-kyung, Go Min-si portrayed the role of Lee Eun-yu, Jin Young portrayed the role of Park Chan-young, and Kim Si-a portrayed the role of the mysterious kid in Sweet Home season 2.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Sweet Home season 2.

Lee Do-hyun is alive while Song Kang's evil side flirts with Go Min-si in Sweet Home season 2

Episode 8 of Sweet Home season 2 opens with Chief Ji imprisoning Seung-wan in the basement due to signs of monsterization, intending to exploit him for her own gain. She further manipulates her daughter Ye-seul into taking the blame for cutting the electricity in the previous episode.

Sweet Home season 2 further showcases soldiers searching for their missing comrade Yong-seok. Unfortunately, they encounter monsters but are rescued by an unidentified man who subsequently locks them in a laboratory.

Dr. Lim admires a room decorated with monster-like figures and engages in a conversation about the idea of being a monster. The two soldiers discover an injured girl, and one of them offers her a jacket.

The scene shifts to Cha Hyun-soo carrying the half-burned Yi-kyung and seeking assistance from Lee Eun-yu accompanied by Park Chan-young and two wanderers. One of the older wanderers attempts to attack Hyun-soo, but Eun-yu interferes.

Eun-yu, Hyun-soo, and Chan-young transport Yi-kyung to a safe location where Chan-young is diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning in Sweet Home season 2.

Failing to find a way to save Yi-kyung, the trio ends up getting discouraged. Hyun-soo and Eun-yu share a sweet moment, revealing the death of other members of the Green Home Apartments during their journey.

They also discover that both of them have no information about Lee Eun-hyeok's whereabouts, whether he died or became a victim of monsterization.

Hyun-soo decides to bring Yi-kyung's daughter to bid farewell to her mother. He is interrupted by Chan-young to whom Hyun-soo assures that Eun-yu is seeking someone more important than him.

Hyun-soo goes to Yi-kyung's daughter's hideout and persuades her to meet her mother one last time.

Yi-kyung's daughter transforms her mother into a monster using her special ability. As she departs, Hyun-soo and Eun-yu cry over Yi-kyung's death, but she ends up getting a monstrous transformation. Yi-kyung experiences numerous seizures before ultimately turning into a monster.

Hyun-soo and Yi-kyung engage in a showdown, resulting in later's death. He realizes that she endured suffering in the real world and struggled to find solace even in the illusory world where individuals typically seek comfort.

Chan-young bids farewell to Eun-yu as he must return to camp. Eun-yu confesses her desire to be forgotten and her reluctance to interact with those at camp in Sweet Home season 2.

The scene transitions back to the soldiers who locate their imprisoned friend Yong-seok. The injured girl takes them to the unidentified man who previously trapped the two soldiers. The soldiers later discover that the unidentified man is accelerating the monsterization process.

The soldiers become aware of the inhumane practices occurring in the laboratory. Pyeon Sang-wook (Ui-myeong, who has captured Pyeon Sang-woo's body) lures Dr. Lim to the location where he has conducted inhumane experiments on him and Sang-won.

The scene shifts to Eun-yu visiting the injured Hyun-soo to check on him. He appears unfamiliar to her, with blue eyes and a dominant evil/monster personality. As Eun-yu pleads for Hyun-soo's return, the monster within him approaches her. He gives a flirtatious smile, nonchalantly inquiring about their next move in Sweet Home season 2.

The cacoons hanging in the room where Dr. Lim was casually seated before Ui-myeong's arrival hatches, and Lee Eun-hyuk appears from them. He appears naked with a witty smile on his face at the end of Sweet Home season 2.

Sweet Home is set to return with the new season in 2024

Netflix has already released an official statement confirming the renewal of the drama for another season. It is slated for release in the summer of 2024. The exact release date for the new season has yet to be announced.

K-drama fans can binge-watch Sweet Home season 1 and Sweet Home season 2 on Netflix.