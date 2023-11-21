On November 21, a South Korean media outlet reported that Lee Jong-suk is in talks to star in the upcoming drama I'm Against My Romance, where he is expected to act alongside Go Min-si. In response to the report, a representative from the actor's agency stated that he has received the casting offer for the drama and is currently reviewing it.

Previously, Choi Hyun-wook and Go Min-si were reportedly in talks to star in the drama, but the former recently rejected the offer. The Youth of May actress is currently in talks to star in the upcoming drama.

This will be Lee Jong-suk's second project after completing his military duty in 2021. He recently appeared in the hit drama Big Mouth.

Lee Jong-suk and Go Min-si to platy tole role of each other's ex in the upcoming drama

In the upcoming drama I'm Against My Romance, the story will revolve around two ex-lovers reuniting to test whether any lingering feelings remain and to discover if they can rekindle the emotions they once shared at the beginning of their relationship.

According to My Drama List, the synopsis for the drama is as follows:

"I'm Against My Romance will tell the story of ex-lovers who decided to reunite once again. As they return as lovers the two will rediscover if it is still the continuation of the relationship they are already familiar with or if they are starting a new relationship they are unfamiliar with. The K-drama will showcase the happenings when each other's first love reunites once again."

If Lee Jong-suk accepts the casting offer, he will be playing the character of Hong Je-bi, who possesses a carefree personality and is currently a teacher at a daycare center. Go Min-si will reportedly play the role of Kim Tae-kyung, known for her righteous personality.

Lee Jong-suk's character Je-bi and Tae-kyung had been each other's first love in the past but got separated due to unknown reasons, which will be revealed in the drama.

Throughout the years, Tae-kyung finds it challenging to recapture the emotions she felt during her past love with Je-bi. As the years go by, she meets him after decades and realizes that she still loves him. The duo decides to give each other a second chance after years of separation.

I'm Against My Romance will be helmed by the director Lee Eung-bok, known for famous dramas including Sweet Home, Mr. Sunshine, Dream High, Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, and other Korean dramas.

K-drama fans are excited to watch the Lee Jong-suk and Youth of May actress' onscreen chemistry.

I'm Against My Romance is reportedly to be broadcast in 2024.