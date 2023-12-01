Who is Paolo Macchiarini? Netflix’s Bad Surgeon real crime story explored

In the riveting Netflix documentary Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife, the shocking tale of Paolo Macchiarini unfolds. Macchiarini was a celebrated thoracic surgeon and regenerative medicine researcher, whose promising breakthroughs turned into a web of deceit.

Paolo Macchiarini is a disgraced surgeon

Paolo Macchiarini is a disgraced thoracic surgeon and former regenerative medicine researcher, once acclaimed for revolutionary medical breakthroughs. Rising to prominence in 2008 for creating a synthetic airway, he later faced severe allegations of unethically conducting experimental surgeries, leading to fatalities among his patients.

Accused of being a manipulator and a fraud, Macchiarini's fall from grace involved legal investigations and convictions in Sweden, including charges of abuse of office and bodily harm.

What happened to Paolo Macchiarini?

Paolo Macchiarini, the once-celebrated thoracic surgeon, faced legal consequences for his actions. Initially sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2019 for abuse of office and forging documents, he was later acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court.

However, subsequent charges emerged, leading to a 2022 conviction for causing bodily harm, resulting in a suspended sentence. In 2023, his sentence was increased to two years and six months for gross assault against three former patients.

Macchiarini's professional standing also suffered, with multiple research papers retracted, reflecting broader consequences for his conduct in both legal and academic spheres.

Netflix’s Bad Surgeon plot

