Dr. Death Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

The highly anticipated true crime drama anthology sequel, Dr. Death Season 2, is finally releasing on Peacock this December 21, 2023. Given the gap between the sequel and the previous season, it is apparent that the showrunners didn’t take much time to greenlight Season 2, and the reason behind it would be the show garnering a good reception.

Being rated fresh at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and having got a 7.6 rating on IMDb, Dr. Death stands as a testament to its compelling storytelling, deserving of a sequel. Season 2 was announced to be in the works in July 2023 by Asley Michel Hoban, who will be the showrunner for the installment, who surprisingly hyped the true crime fans with what’s on the horizon for them in the sequel.

Dr. Death Season 2 will arrive on December 21, 2023, on Peacock

As disclosed during the announcement, all episodes of Dr. Death Season 2 will be released exclusively on Peacock on December 21, 2023, the only streaming platform to include the series in its massive catalog. Similar to the previous installment, the sequel will also comprise eight episodes, with the first four episodes directed by Jennifer Morrisson and the remaining by Laura Belsey.

Hoban will be penning the scripts for the first episode and also the finale, where Luca Rojas will join her. Here’s what Hoban had to say about the renewal of the series:

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story. This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans.”

What to expect from Dr. Death Season 2

Expand Tweet

Given the details revealed during the announcement, Dr. Death Season 2 will be adapting the third season of the podcast, titled “Miracle Man.” The sequel will follow Paolo Macchiarini, the Swiss-born Italian thoracic surgeon who was convicted of research fraud. The series will see how Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist, becomes Paolo’s greatest downfall after she uncovers his facade and his secrets in front of the world.

Dr. Death Season 2 cast

Edgar Ramirez will be playing the role of Polo Macchiarini in Dr. Death Season 2. Popularly known for his roles as Bodhi in 2015’s Point Break and Mike Valentine in the latest drama series, Florida Man, Ramirez is regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry. Mandy Moore will be joining in as Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist.

Moore is widely acclaimed for the role of Rebecca Pearson in the American primetime soap opera TV, This is Us, and has also given a phenomenal performance for voicing Rapunzel in the eponymous Disney film. Ashley Madekwe and Gustaf Hammarsten will also be joining the cast list as two doctors from Paolo’s team. More characters and their cast members will be revealed in time.

About Dr. Death

Expand Tweet

Dr. Death is based on a well-acclaimed Wondery podcast that goes by the same name and is hosted by Laura Bell. The first season of the episodes completely centered on Christopher Duntsch, the former American neurosurgeon who was originally nicknamed Dr. Death. Dunstch was accused of injuring 33 out of 38 patients in a single year before his license got revoked.

Dunstch was charged with gross medical malpractices and accused of causing harm to his patients’ spines. As the investigation progressed, indiscriminating evidence emerged, including emails in which he openly professed:

“I am ready to leave the love and kindness and goodness and patience that I mix with everything else that I am and become a cold-blooded killer.”

Dunstch was eventually found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. For fans who might be wondering, Dr. Death Season 2 won’t be seeing Dunstch’s return. Instead, it will be featuring Paolo Macchiarani.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Dr. Death Season 2 as 2023 progresses.