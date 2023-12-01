“EXCUSE ME HE’S ALIVE?”: Lee Do-hyun sends internet into frenzy as he makes a surprise comeback on Sweet Home 2, confirming his cameo in season 3

Lee Do-hyun made his return to the show Sweet Home 2, sending fans into a frenzy. The action sci-fi drama is out on the OTT platform Netflix, and in episode 8, fans saw Lee Do-hyun reprising his role as Lee Eun-hyuk.

While fans were emotional after the end of season one as the uncertainty of Lee Do-hyun's return arose, season two has assured the actors' comeback.

His character, Lee Eun-hyuk, turned into a monster and chose to stay in the apartment building where everyone was stuck, while the characters who survived were rescued. As Lee Eun-hyuk became a giant block of meat that turned into a mysterious cacoon, he broke out of it, marking his return.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to share their excitement for Lee Do-hyun, even though it has come off as a spoiler, saying, “EXCUSE ME HE'S ALIVE?"

Fans reacted to Lee Do-hyun's return in Sweet Home 2: “What episode is this?!! IDC for spoilers”

On December 1, Netflix released the highly anticipated season 2 of the thriller action drama Sweet Home 2, starring Song Kang, Go Min-si, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and many more. The show, which first aired in December 2020 as a Netflix original, attained fame for its compelling storytelling and astonishing visuals.

As Lee Do-hyun, who was a part of the first season, was not included in the main cast list of the show, fans were concerned about his comeback in the series.

Since the show is based on a popular South Korean webtoon of the same name, many fans who have read the comic believe in the possibility of his return. Fans are elated to see the actor in season 2, which also confirmed his appearance in season 3 as well.

The clips and photos of the actor are swirling around the internet, but fans are happy to see him back without worrying about the spoilers. It has proven the impact the Youth of May star has on his fans.

Lee Do-hyun's will aso feature in Death's Game

Before the actor began the mandatory military service in August this year, he appeared in The Glory 2 and The Good Bad Mother.

He is all set to appear in the upcoming fantasy star-studded K-drama Death's Game. The drama will feature stars like Seo In-guk, Park So-dam, Go Yoon-jung, Lee Jae-wook, Oh Jung-se, Kim Jae-wook, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Kang-hoon, Sung-hoon, Yoo In-soo, and Super Junior member Choi Si-won.

The drama follows the story of a man named Choi Yi-jae, played by Seo In-guk, who is cursed to be born again and again to get the bitter taste of death. The 18 Again star will play the role of Jang Geon-woo, one of the reincarnations of Choi Yi-jae. Lee Do-hyun will reunite with Sweet Home co-star Go Yoon-jung in this drama. Death's Game is scheduled to air on December 15 on TVING.