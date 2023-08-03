"See you soon": Fans get emotional as Actor Lee Do-Hyun confirms military enlistment date

The Glory actor Lee Do-Hyun is all set to enlist for mandatory military service on August 14, 2023, his agency Yuehua Entertainment confirmed on August 3, 2023. After completing his basic military training, he will embark on a new chapter by joining the Air Force Military Band. As a gesture of gratefulness and love, he will hold a fan meeting on August 5 to greet his fans before enlisting.

This long-time-coming announcement has made fans around the world emotional but, at the same time, has signified the actor's commitment to national service, a responsibility held in high regard in South Korea.

Lee Do-Hyun to enlist in the military on August 14

Lee Do-Hyun, a treasured and beloved figure in the K-drama world, has stirred deep emotions among his worldwide fanbase with the announcement of his military enlistment. His return is slated for May 2025.

The news, conveyed by his agency through an official statement, has cast a contemplative mood among his admirers and followers. Soompi quoted Yuehua Entertainment saying,

"Hello. This is Yuehua Entertainment. This is a notice regarding actor Lee Do-Hyun’s enlistment. After receiving basic military training at the training center [starting] on August 14, Lee Do-Hyun will fulfill his military duty through ROKAF’s (Republic of Korea Air Force) military band.

"No separate official event will be held on the day of enlistment, and we ask fans to refrain from visiting as it is a private event that numerous military personnel and family members will be attending. Please send your warm support and encouragement to Lee Do-Hyun who will return in good health after dutifully carrying out his military duties. Thank you."

리리 ♡ @blueskypallette



No parivate ceremonies will be held, only close relatives and friends will be attending. I will translate statement from yuehua next.



#LEEDOHYUN #이도현… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/0UdJgHtGXA [OFFICIAL] Lee Dohyun will be enlisting by August 14 and he will be serving in Air Force Military Band.No parivate ceremonies will be held, only close relatives and friends will be attending. I will translate statement from yuehua next.

In a gesture of gratitude and camaraderie, the actor is scheduled to conduct a fan meet, titled "2023 Lee Do-Hyun Fan Meeting: The Beginning," on August 5. This occasion presents a unique opportunity for him to express his appreciation towards his fans and establish a memorably personal connection before he embarks on his military journey.

With The Good Bad Mother actor getting ready to serve in the military, it's clear he's made a big impact in the entertainment world. This is evident through his fans' devastation regarding this newest announcement. Even though fans will miss seeing him on screens, his choice to do his military service shows he's dedicated to his country and his profession.

Let's take a look at some of the heartfelt responses from his fans:

laurie ♡ @lixbotluv we’re losing everyone to the military this year it’s terrible him too??? nowe’re losing everyone to the military this year it’s terrible twitter.com/theseoulstory/…

𝔇ΞΔN⁶ⱽ⁶🦋💜DEAR INSANITY🐺🌕💚PB&T🥜🧈💧MIIITO🤍⚡ @paintedprshawol why does it always feel like we just got him back when he goes through these gaps between work-- and now he's enlisting?! no matter the years you are a gem to your talents. ppb to this absolute day-- may you serve well & make many ADVENTURES @theseoulstory noooooo!! not lee dohyunwhy does it always feel like we just got him back when he goes through these gaps between work-- and now he's enlisting?! no matter the years you are a gem to your talents. ppb to this absolute day-- may you serve well & make many ADVENTURES

bella 🌌 @iinkbella twitter.com/kdramatreats/s… in my military wife era for the nth time

kye @valentineboyjae anyways in excited about the new lee do hyun after the military pic.twitter.com/S9rVWwPlyr

Lee Do-Hyun has starred in several chart-buster dramas, including award-winning series like The Glory and The Good Bad Mother. As the actor prepares to transition from the spotlight to military service, his fans and industry peers will undoubtedly send their wishes and support, eagerly awaiting his return.