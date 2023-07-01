"Everything is so messed up": Yena's agency Yuehua Entertainment released a statement regarding deletion of Hate Rodrigo mv

Yena's agency, Yuehua Entertainment, released an official statement on Friday, June 30, 2023, about the deletion of the music video of Hate Rodrigo from their YouTube channel. It had previously been speculated that Yena's music video Hate Rodrigo was taken down or removed from the channel after a request from singer Olivia Rodrigo's team. The song was a part of Yena's album Hate XX.

The music video included pictures, posters, and clips of the American singer. It was suspected that the agency had used this content without Rodrigo's approval.

bex | HATE XX OUT NOW !! @dearlycyn im so glad a statement has finally been released, but what pisses me off is the fact that all this could've been avoided if a statement was released sooner. all this hate towards yena could have been prevented if the company came out and explained this to us instead of making us- im so glad a statement has finally been released, but what pisses me off is the fact that all this could've been avoided if a statement was released sooner. all this hate towards yena could have been prevented if the company came out and explained this to us instead of making us- https://t.co/g1yn3wLJ6R

Yuehua Entertainment clarified in their statement that they had not received any request from Rodrigo's team about the removal of the Hate Rodrigo music video.

However, due to the delayed response from the agency, fans expressed their disappointment and stated that the agency should have been more prompt and careful.

Yuehua Entertainment's statement regarding the abrupt deletion of Yena's Hate Rodrigo music video

Yena's agency has released an official statement regarding their stance on the matter. They stated that after the release of the music video, they found some issues pertaining to copyright infringement and some other aspects. They stated that the agency will edit the video and upload it again.

The statement read:

"Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment. We would like to express our stance regarding our artist Choi Ye Na’s second single album title track “Hate Rodrigo” music video," the statement read [translated by Soompi].

It further continued:

"The music video was made private on June 29 after the company found that some scenes may have caused issues with trademark infringement, violation of portrait rights, and copyright. Currently, the music video is being edited again. We apologize for the sudden confusion without giving prior notice due to recognizing the problem belatedly. We will upload the music video again as soon as the editing is completed."

The agency clarified reports about Olivia Rodrigo's team's request of taking down the Hate Rodrigo music video. They stated that it isn't true that the music video was made private at Rodrigo's request, adding that they never received any request about it.

The agency finished by stating that they hope there would be no more misunderstandings due to "unverified reports." They also asked their fans to "refrain from spreading unconfirmed speculations."

Yuehua further asked fans for their support and love for the idol's album. They said that they will "repay" the fans with better music in the future.

Hate Rodrigo is the title track of Yena's recently released album, titled Hate XX.

yena loops @cynloop now that a statement is up you need to put in that little head of yours that yena is NOT to blame at all even if she came up with the title/concept. yh is a company it’s THEIR work to evaluate if things can pass legally or just morally. so unprofessional. yena deserves better. now that a statement is up you need to put in that little head of yours that yena is NOT to blame at all even if she came up with the title/concept. yh is a company it’s THEIR work to evaluate if things can pass legally or just morally. so unprofessional. yena deserves better.

Fans have been worried about Yena's future with her current agency and want them to work efficiently so that it won't impact her future in a negative manner.

★ @lqcyn i hope no one blames yena over anything, legal things should be taken care of by her company but unfortunately her company is incompetent and didn’t check what they had to before the release, so if anyone should be getting hate thats yuehua. i hope no one blames yena over anything, legal things should be taken care of by her company but unfortunately her company is incompetent and didn’t check what they had to before the release, so if anyone should be getting hate thats yuehua.

choi yena pics #hate_xx @yenapix jigumis please send encouraging messages to yena on twitter (include this hashtag #지구미 ), her instagram or her bbl if youre subscribed! jigumis please send encouraging messages to yena on twitter (include this hashtag #지구미), her instagram or her bbl if youre subscribed!

Onion💫 @BbyOnion Personally, I find Yuehua's statement suspicious. They could either be telling a lie or a partial truth (there's just no way they'll reveal the entirety of it like that). But nonetheless, they horribly failed in protecting their artist. Personally, I find Yuehua's statement suspicious. They could either be telling a lie or a partial truth (there's just no way they'll reveal the entirety of it like that). But nonetheless, they horribly failed in protecting their artist.

karel is missing ive 🫶🏻 @partyskies_ Yuehua should’ve released their statement like seconds or hours after the issue started. People misunderstood the situation and things did not went well, sending hate towards the artist itself but not the management when they are solely responsible for it. Yuehua should’ve released their statement like seconds or hours after the issue started. People misunderstood the situation and things did not went well, sending hate towards the artist itself but not the management when they are solely responsible for it.

judee 🖤| JIGUMI @lvwryenari this is all yuehua’s fault they can’t even release a statement If I see yena crythis is all yuehua’s fault they can’t even release a statement If I see yena cry 😔 this is all yuehua’s fault they can’t even release a statement

Meanwhile, the agency has now reuploaded the edited video with the necessary changes. In the new video, they seem to have removed every scene that contained pictures and posters of Olivia Rodrigo.

