"STOP REMINDING ME": Fans express sadness as Song Kang hints at his military enlistment at Netflix’s Sweet Home 2 press conference

Sweet Home 2 could be Song Kang's last project before military enlistment. My Demon star Song Kang revealed the possibility of getting enlisted after season 2 of the popular sci-fi series airs. Fans of the actor are expressing their sadness on social media after hearing this news.

On November 30, the cast of Sweet Home 2 held a press conference where the actor shared his experience rebuilding himself for the character Hyun Soo. He also hinted at how he is all set to fulfill his national duties.

Fans on the X (formerly Twitter) shared their feelings about the Love Alarm actor's military enlistment, saying, “STOP REMINDING ME”.

“You have no idea how emotional I am”: Song Kang's possible military enlistment created a gloomy environment on the internet

While the actor has been showcasing his fantastic acting skills in the Netflix drama My Demon alongside Kim Yoo-jung and Lee Sang-yi, he is also ready for his second drama of the year to air.

The popular sci-fi action drama Sweet Home is returning with the second season, where the Nevertheless star reprises his role as Hyun Soo. During the press conference, he shared his experience and learnings from the show and signaled his enlistment after Sweet Home 2 aired.

Stating mandatory military service as his natural duty, the Navillera actor implied that he would fulfill his national responsibilities and return to a healthy state. Fans across the globe are heartbroken after this news. They took to social media to share their thoughts on this.

Song Kang has emerged as a marvelous actor in the past few years, gaining millions of global fans. The news of his potential enlistment has made fans emotional. Many fans have expressed how it would be difficult not to see him on screen for two years.

Song Kang in Sweet Home 2 and My Demon

One of the highly anticipated returns of K-drama Sweet Home 2 is scheduled to air on the global OTT Platform Netflix on December 1. The K-drama will feature remarkable actors like Go Min-si, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and many more.

As the sequel, it will follow the aftermath of Hyun Soo, played by Song Kang, a human turning into a monster during an apocalypse. It is yet to see what turn the show will take as Hyun Soo surrendered himself in the last season.

Garnering attention for his mesmerizing role in My Demon, Song Kang is seen taking on a character that shows a different side of him. This comical romance drama starring him and Kim Yoo Jung follows the story of a demon getting entangled in a fake marriage with a young CEO after losing his supernatural powers to her. The show is currently airing on Netflix.