"JK is business savvy": BTS' Jungkook's fans laud his decision to collaborate with Belgian chocolate brand Godiva for his debut solo album GOLDEN

On November 16, BTS' Jungkook announced that he would be joining forces with Belgian premium chocolate brand Godiva. It is in sync with the promotions of his debut solo album GOLDEN, which was released on November 3, 2023, and has opened to a brilliant reception by fans, the media, and critics worldwide.

For the past month or so, Bangtan's maknae has been releasing interesting promotional materials, including live stage performances, interviews, and American talk shows, among others. It seems like BTS' Jungkook has taken the promotional activities for GOLDEN a notch higher by positioning it alongside premium, high-quality luxury brands like Godiva.

A limited-edition chocolate and dessert menu created in partnership with Godiva and Golden Maknae will be launched on November 20 and run through December 31.

ARMYs have lauded BTS' Jungkook's business decision to collaborate with Godiva and hailed him for being "business savvy," as stated in one of the fan reactions.

BTS' Jungkook's fans share euphoric reactions to exclusive GOLDEN X Godiva collaboration

After collaborating with XBOX and also releasing a 'Golden' themed perfume, BTS' Jungkook is collaborating with premium Belgian chocolate brand Godiva to launch a limited edition collaboration chocolate and dessert menu, especially for ARMYs. The limited-edition menu will go live on November 20 and end on December 31.

This special collaboration offering would go live at Godiva’s chocolate dessert cafe, 'Stage by Godiva,' Dosan branch in Seoul, South Korea. The intention is to give ARMYs an exclusive and special taste and feel of Maknae's solo first album, GOLDEN.

In simpler words, Godiva's exquisite taste is being compared to the wholesome and brilliantly executed album GOLDEN. It is as if the Euphoria singer is saying that if GOLDEN was a product that one could taste and savor, it would be the premium chocolate brand Godiva.

Notably, the space within the confines of 'Stage by Godiva' has been adorned with posters and videos in line with the concept of GOLDEN, with a special batch of chocolates and delectable desserts introduced just for fans of the SEVEN singer.

ARMYs are most excited about this collaboration and have taken to X to lavish praise on BTS' Jungkook.

Fans noticed that the 3D singer had previously hinted at the collaboration on a previous Weverse livestream by casually comparing the packaging of his album GOLDEN to a box of chocolates.

Additionally, fans will get to relish special dessert menu items such as Golden Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake, Golden Choco Rexa, and Golden Double Chocolate Soft Ice Cream, all chosen and curated by BTS' Jungkook, with a touch of golden to them.

Also, it means that besides the word 'Golden' added before each dessert item, ARMYs will be gifted with a Golden postcard at the Godiva dessert cafe and the official website. Furthermore, 'Godiva Golden Edition Chocolate' will be released on Weverse Shop on November 21.

BTS' Jungkook reveals special GOLDEN-themed perfume with gold flakes

A limited-edition chocolate and dessert menu isn't the only thing BTS' Jungkook is giving ARMYs. Previously, the Dreamers singer gifted ARMYs a specially designed and curated GOLDEN-themed perfume bottle with 24K gold flakes in it.

Fans lauded him for his thoughtful, creative, and insightful present, which boasted high quality and a fresh fragrance made of Tiger Lilies, the maknae's birth flowers. According to @winnttaebear, Tiger Lily signifies: "Tiger Lily, which communicates pride, self-confidence, and positivity due to its bright, daring, and spotty appearance."

ARMYs cannot help but praise the golden maknae's business-savvy mind and generous heart when it comes to curating amazing presents for fans.

In other news, the golden maknae will host his first-ever solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' at Janchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul, on November 20.