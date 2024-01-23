Kim Yoo Jung's look for the latest Calvin Klein campaign wins the internet: “My new wallpaper”

South Korean actress, Kim Yoo Jung, who is deemed the "national little sister," recently posted some pictures from her latest Calvin Klein campaign. The actress left her fans mesmerized her fans with the pictures that she shared on her Instagram page. She uploaded a carousel of seven pictures featuring the latest Calvin Klein collection.

The pictures from the photoshoot were taken in Vietnam's Nha Trang and saw Kim Yoo Jung in a luxurious resort. She was wearing multiple outfits including a tank top, flared pants, chunky sneakers, tee shirts, and cropped cardigans.

Fans who saw the carousel on Instagram took to multiple social media platforms to praise Kim. While many began tweeting their awestruck reactions on X, others left multiple comments on Instagram. With fans praising the 24-year-old actor for her beauty, on X user @meili1969 stated:

Fans flooded Instagram and X with their love and appreciation for Kim Yoo Jung and her latest campaign shoot with Calvin Klein.

Netizens love Kim Yoo Jung's latest Calvin Klein photoshoot

Kim Yoo Jung began acting and modeling when she was a young girl and has since then garnered a lot of appreciation and love for her acting skills. However, fans have also been in awe of her beauty and on multiple occasions taken to social media to praise her.

Her work in the Netflix series My Demon was loved by fans across the world who lauded her for her talent and beauty. In the show, Kim portrayed the character of a CEO and gave fans several ensemble ideas.

Her recent photoshoot for Calvin Klein also left fans mesmerized as many called her a natural beauty who looked "like a dream." While some of the pictures she shared were black and white, others were colored.

In a few pictures, she is seen posing with her hands above her head while wearing a light-colored cropped corduroy cardigan, dark jeans, and chunky sneakers. The picture, which is the first one in her recent carousel post, seems like the one that most of the fans have loved the most. Upon seeing the picture, fans called the Backstreet Rookie star their fitness inspiration.

The second picture showed a close-up of Kim where she was wearing a denim jacket with a cap from the brand. The picture after that showed her in a short-sleeved cropped t-shirt.

The rest of the pictures were similar to the previous ones with some showing her in a tank top, flared denim pants, and chunky Calvin Klein sneakers.

On Instagram, fans were overwhelmed by their K-pop idol and flooded the post with comments. An Instagram user @hanhtiiny went on to say:

"So awesome Jungie, love you so much ❤️❤️ remember to upload more and more photos."

Kim Yoo Jung has been loved by her global fans since she began working in the entertainment industry. Among all of her big hits, her character Do Do-Hee in the Netflix series The Demon garnered the most attention.

In her latest photoshoot, her clothing elements, expressions, and the way she flaunted her toned abs were applauded by fans. The millions of likes and thousands of comments on this particular photo showed their appreciation.