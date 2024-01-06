Fans swoon over Kim Yoo-jung’s look for the latest magazine pictorial with Couronne: “OMG she is goddess”

On December 5, 2024, Elle Korea and Couronne shared photos of the My Demon actress, Kim Yoo-jung as she posed for the luxury handbag brand. On November 7, 2023, the women handbag brand, Couronne officially announced Yoo-jung as their brand ambassador. This is the first pictorial of the Korean actress shared by the brand after she became the brand ambassador.

The magazine brand stated,

"Hidden behind the sophisticated My Demon character 'Dodo Hee', we tried to capture a piece of her young daily life and Couronne bag chosen by actor Kim Yoo Jung in her daily life."

As the pictures circulated on social media platforms, Yoo-jung's fans were elated by her new visuals. Netizens are calling her gorgeous and elegant.

Netizens are obsessed with new visuals of Kim Yoo-jung for Couronne

Kim Yoo-jung is a South Korean actress known for her roles in various television dramas and films and has been associated with the luxury hand brand as its ambassador. The Korean actress has been spotted carrying items from Couronne, such as a classic black tote bag and an oyster-toned classic tote bag, as part of her fashionable ensembles in the K-Drama My Demon in Episodes 1-4.

In the new photos also, Kim Yoo-jung is carrying various Couronne handbags. As she posed for the brand, her fans were obsessed with her looks. According to them, Yoo-jung is the most gorgeous lady in K-drama.

Fans have been showing appreciation for her recent work in My Demon. They are saying that she is pretty, cute, and elegant at the same time.

Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post by Elle Korea:

In the pictorial, Kim Yoo-jung showed off modern yet chic styling. She matched the black see-through crop top with a tote bag of the same color that elevated her overall look. Her set-up styling included a bag with outstanding lines.

To match her feminine look, she added a jacket to her silky dress, which was matched with a round-shaped flap bag and a shoulder bag with a diagonal cut line, revealing her unique urban charm.

Here is the list of Couronne bags that Yoo-jung is carrying in the photos:

Facade Tote 27 Bag - $366.00

MEllia Lillet Cross 22 Bag - $241.00

Ronde Beldam Cross Bag - $230.00

Orin Tote Bag - $328.00

Musk Shoulder Bag - $296.00

Tenet Shoulder - $423.00

All of them are currently available with offers on the brand's website.

11 out of 16 episodes of Kim Yoo-jung's My Demon is currently available on Netflix. Every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 (KST) new episodes air.