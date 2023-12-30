Kim Yoo-jung’s look for SBS Drama Awards wins the internet: "SHE IS THE MOMENT"

My Demon fame actress Kim Yoo-jung is known for portraying characters that are etched in the hearts of K-drama fans, given her phenomenal acting skills. However, the South Korean actress's beauty game is at par with her acting as she is seen in breathtaking outfits and makeup looks every time she appears.

The most recent instance is Kim Yoo-jung's appearance at the SBS Drama Awards 2023. Looking like a vision in black, the Backstreet Rookie actress sported a floor-length black gown with a flattering heart-shaped neckline. The ruched sleeves and shape of the gown complemented her figure, and the black heels elevated her overall look.

Yoo-jung's fans took to social media platforms to express their appreciation for the actress' immaculate styling and praised the actress by calling her the moment:

Expand Tweet

While the South Korean actress won over her fans with minimal yet stylish and impactful styling, Kim Yoo-jung also won the "Best Couple Award" along with Song Kang for the pair's beautiful chemistry in the K-drama My Demon.

"Looks like a goddess": Fans swoon over Kim Yoo-jung's look for the SBS Drama Awards

While Kim Yoo-jung has a comfortable and chic style offscreen, she always leaves her fans in awe when appearing on the red carpet of any event. The Love in the Moonlight actress was seen sporting a subtle makeup look for the SBS Drama Awards.

The South Korean actress opted for a dewy base that highlighted her natural skin and volumized lashes that enhanced her beautiful eyes. Yoo-jung sported a glossy pink tint and used a highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes. With minimal to no jewelry, the actress kept her long locks open but tucked behind the ears, drawing attention to her glowing, graceful face.

Yoo-jung's fans compared her all-black styling to that of the Addams family:

Expand Tweet

The Addams family is the epitome of stylishly carrying black-coloured outfits with grace and poise, which Kim Yoo-jung replicated in her SBS Drama Awards appearance.

Fans of the Lovers of the Red Sky actress shared their love and appreciative comments for her SBS Drama Awards appearance. They used praiseworthy words like "beautiful," "gorgeous," and "a living Barbie."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from being a showstopper at the SBS Drama Awards, the Love in the Moonlight actress hosted the award ceremony alongside South Korean comedian Shin Dong-yeop. Held at SBS Prism Tower, Seoul, the SBS Drama Awards are a year-end award function celebrating the spirit of Korean dramas.

My Demon is available for streaming on Netflix.