My Demon: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The highly anticipated finale episode of My Demon aired on January 20, 2024, on Netflix. The previous episode of the show left fans in shock as the Demon Jeong Gu-won disappeared into ashes after saving icy heiress Do Do-hee.

This twist had fans on their toes as they wondered what the end would be for their entangled fate.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis of My Demon reads:

“A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities — and his heart.”

In My Demon, Song Kang portrays the character of the demon Jeong Gu-won, and on the other hand, Kim Yoo-jung plays the role of Do Do-hee. Lee Sang-yi takes on the role of Ju Seok-hun, and the character of Jin Ga-yeong is played by Jo Hye-joo.

Song Kang returns while Kim Yoo-jung finds out the ultimate truth in My Demon

In the final episode of My Demon, Kim Yoo-jung’s Do Do-hee feels that she lost Jeong Gu-won again and blames herself. However, Jeong Gu-won returns splendidly after making a deal with the homeless lady played by Cha Chung-hwa, who is supposed to be God.

Meanwhile, Do Do-hee dreams about her past life, where Jeong Gu-won is Seo Yi-sun and she is Wol-shim. She saw Seo Yi-sun unaware and saved Wol-shim while she tried to take her life merely with his presence in her life.

When Do Do-hee finds out the truth that Ju Cheon-suk (played by Kim Hae-sook) saw Jeong Gu-won talking about the contract he had signed with Do Do-hee’s father, Do Do-hee has many questions about her father and the contract.

After their reunion, Jeong Gu-won finally reveals that her mother was pregnant and was in labor when they could not find a hospital. Do Do-hee’s father had to sign a contract with Jeong Gu-won to save his wife and the kid, who turned out to be Do Do-hee.

On the other hand, Jeong Gu-won confronts Kim Se-ra (played by Jo Yeon-hee) to speak up against Noh Suk-min as she has already lost Noh Do-gyeong (played by Kang Seung-ho). Noh Suk-min (Kim Tae-hoon) is caught by the police with the help of Kim Se-ra’s statement.

Furthermore, another twist that viewers did not see coming was Ju Seok-hun taking the position of Mirae Group's chairman instead of Do Do-hee. This is because Do Do-hee did not wish to rely on Ju Cheon-suk anymore.

Meanwhile, Jin Ga-yeong is all set to fly to the U.K., and bumped into a little girl who seemed to have been physically abused by her father.

She took a stand against the little girl's father just like Jeong Gu-won did when Jin Ga-yeong faced the same incident and decided to stay back in South Korea.

Will there be season 2 of My Demon?

The final episode of My Demon concluded on a happy note as Jeong Gu-won returns to his position of being a demon and getting back at evil people and Do Do-hee continues working as the CEO of Mirae F&B.

The two continue to live as a normal married couple engaging in daily bickering. Yet, their love is stronger than their quarrels as they have overcome many difficult situations together.

Answering all the questions, regarding the truth behind Ju Cheon-suk and Do Do-hee’s parents and Jeong Gu-won’s role in the accident, the show did not leave a loose end for further queries.

Nothing regarding a second season of My Demon has been confirmed by Netflix or SBS TV.

My Demon starring Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung, and Lee Sang-yi is now available to stream on Netflix.