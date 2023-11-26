Fans rejoice as Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung attend press conference for My Demon: “I am going to make them my entire personality”

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung, two highly esteemed performers in the Korean entertainment sphere, have recently made a notable appearance at a press conference for their latest drama, My Demon.

This appearance has generated considerable enthusiasm among their fans. This press event on November 24 serves as a prominent milestone underscoring the duo's escalating presence in Korean drama circles and their consistent success.

The press conference was an eagerly awaited event, especially since My Demon has generated buzz for its unique storyline and acclaimed cast. In this drama, Song Kang portrays Jung Gu-Won, a character who has lived through dangerous deals with humans for centuries.

Kim Yoo-jung's role as Do Do-Hee, a successful CEO, adds another layer of intrigue to the plot. Their characters promise to bring a fresh dynamic to the screen, blending fantasy with the complexities of human emotions.

One fan enthusiastically stated, "I am going to make them my entire personality," highlighting these actors' deep impact on their audience. The chemistry between Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung was palpable during the event, and fans reacted positively to their bond following the connection and style. Such reactions underscore the importance of their on-screen partnership for the success of My Demon.

The intriguing premise of the show fuels the excitement surrounding My Demon. Song Kang's portrayal of a seemingly immortal character dealing with humans and Kim Yoo-jung's role as a powerful CEO suggest a storyline rich in drama and fantasy. This unique combination and the actors' proven talent set the stage for a potentially captivating series.

Fan reactions to Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's appearance at the My Demon press conference is a testament to their popularity and high expectations for the drama. Such reactions are crucial for the drama's success as they reflect the audience's engagement and anticipation, which are key factors in the popularity and reach of a show.

Below are some fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) as they praise the two leads of the upcoming drama.

The press conference for My Demon featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung was a significant event that highlighted the stars' popularity and ramped up excitement for the drama.

Fans' reactions and comments reflect their deep admiration and anticipation, signaling My Demon as a potentially successful addition to the Korean drama landscape.

With its intriguing plot and talented cast, the drama is poised to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide, further confirming Song Kang's and Kim Yoo-jung's status as influential figures in Korean entertainment.

My Demon premiered on Netflix, with episodes 1 and 2 released on November 24 and 25, respectively. It will premiere two episodes weekly.