Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's latest magazine pictorial for My Demon x Elle wins the internet: "The most beautiful couple of 2023" 

Elle Korea will feature Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, the main leads of the upcoming K-Drama, My Demon, in its December issue. On November 21, 2023, the magazine shared the first look of the My Demon couple via the official Instagram handle.

Both stars can be seen in various outfits on the Instagram post and netizens are going crazy over the visuals.

According to Elle Korea, Kim Yoo-jung talked about her character in My Demon, saying:

"In terms of both her personality and her background, Do Do Hee is different in many ways from the characters I’ve played up until now. However, I didn’t want to force anything unnatural because of that. Rather, I tried to move freely within the character."

Song Kang also said about his character in My Demon:

"I thought the comedy element was strong when I looked at the script. Salvation is a very strong character, so when I tried to act at the end, there were a lot of difficult things including talking."

Elle Korea mentioned that the upcoming December issue will include more pictures of the My Demon couple along with a detailed interview with both of the stars. For now, however, the photos of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung are enough to keep fans excited, many of whom deemed them "the most beautiful couple" of the year.

The internet went into a frenzy with Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's new visuals for Elle Korea

Both Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung have gained huge popularity worldwide for their great works in K-dramas as well as for their visuals.

Song Kang became popular because of his roles in Nevertheless, Sweet Home, and Love Alarm. His performance and visuals in these K-Dramas have increased his fanbase and popularity internationally.

Kim Yoo-jung gained fame via K-dramas like Love in the Moonlight, Backstreet Rookie, Lovers of the Red Sky, and many others. Unlike Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung has been working from a very early age. Her audiences have see her in many versatile roles. She has won several respectable awards for her skills and visuals.

Both Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung are now ready to amaze their fans again with My Demon. After looking at the new photos shared by Elle Korea, their fans were left overjoyed with the visuals.

My Demon will air on November 24 at 10 pm Korean Standard Time (8 am Eastern time, 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time). Stay tuned to watch the new couple Do Do-hee and Jung Gu-won aka Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang in the show!