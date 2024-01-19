“How can he look so hot with the mosquito racket killer”: Fans gush over Song Kong’s duality behind- the- scenes video from My Demon

My Demon actor Song Kang is all over social media. A clip from the behind-the-scenes video of the K-drama has gone viral on the X, where he is seen wearing a black undervest while trying to get rid of mosquitoes in the room with a fly-killing device.

On January 18, his agency released a behind-the-scenes video from the K-drama showcasing the outfits his character, Jeong Gu-won, who is supposed to be a demon, wore throughout the episodes so far.

Song Kang is widely known for his visuals, and he has been receiving compliments from fans for portraying the role of a demon in his latest K-drama. He is also known for his kind behavior, which many fans find adorable. Fans could not help but gush over his duality, as his appearance is strong, but he is also a sweet person.

A user on the X said,

“How can he look so hot with the mosquito racket killer.”

"His body proportion is INSANE!!!": Fans react to Song Kang's duality in a behind-the-scenes video from My Demon

On January 18, a never-before-seen video from My Demon was shared on the official YouTube channel of Song Kang’s agency, Namoo Actors. The Nevertheless actor was seen donning different styles of outfits for his character, Jeong Gu-won; he was seen wearing a range of semi-formals to traditional hanboks and more.

One of the clips from the video is all over social media, where Song Kang can be seen trying to get rid of the mosquitoes on the set with a mosquito-killing racket. Fans swooned over his biceps, saying he looked like an Olympic athlete with the heart of a “Pakcik,” a Malay word for uncle, according to netizens. Many fans were amused by his duality and called him the friendly neighborhood uncle with mesmerizing visuals.

The finale of My Demon is set to air on January 20

My Demon follows the story of a demon named Jeong Gu-won, played by Song Kang, who traps humans in his wicked contract of time. He finds them when they are in desperate need of something and makes them sign a contract that states that he will help him instantly; however, they have to go to hell after 10 years. On the other hand, Kim Yoo-jung plays the role of young female CEO Do Do-hee, who is fighting the battle of inheritance with her family after the death of her grandmother.

Jung Gu-won and Do Do-hee get entangled with each other as the demon's powers are shifted to the CEO. The SBS TV K-drama is currently airing on Netflix. The finale episode of the show will air on January 20.