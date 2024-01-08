SBS' ongoing drama 'My Demon' sees a decline in its viewers' ratings by 2% despite strong cast lineup

My Demon had its lowest rating score before its finale week, and numerous internet users articulated their dissatisfaction with the drama. Even though the big conclusion of SBS' romantic comedy series My Demon is merely a few episodes away, the show broke some depressing news to its audience.

On January 7, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed statistics showing that the most recent My Demon episode 12, with an average score of 2.9 percent, is reportedly the lowest to date. This is in contrast to episode 8, which had a score that steadily dropped from 4.7 percent.

The protagonists of the drama, played by two stunning actors, brought it a great deal of attention, but the viewership has already declined over the course of the previous several weeks.

Netizens express mixed reactions over Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung's acting in My Demon

The performance of the drama's two lead actors, in the eyes of the Korean audience, was a major contributing element to the decline of viewership for My Demon. Although it is undeniable that the lead actors, Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang, have charismatic visuals, many criticized them for having poor acting abilities.

Viewers have also criticized the plot writer of the screenplay. They flocked to Twitter and shared their views regarding the acting range, calling it a "bad drama." Another online user went on to say that Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang are really "bad at acting."

However, several others jumped into the discussion online and shared their positive feedback regarding My Demon. They speculated that the low viewership rating could be a consequence of the delay in airing episodes 11 and 12 due to the year-end events of the 2023 SBS Drama Awards and Entertainment Awards.

More about episodes 11 & 12 of My Demon that saw a drastic decline in viewers' ratings

The recollections of Jung Gu-won (played by Song Kang), who is shown as the son of a highly regarded family in a tiny hometown, open the episode. He meets Woshim (Kim Yoo-jung), a stunning girl, and watches her dance in the forest with swords, enthralled. Gradually, their attraction grows; however, Woshim tells Gu-won that even though their origins are so unlike, they are not meant to be together after he declares his love.

Following that, Woshim is inspired to adhere to Catholic beliefs with Gu-won as he learns about the religion's egalitarian doctrine. Tragically, his father finds out about this via his servant. One day, Gu-won promises Woshim that he will never forget her when he departs the village for work and presents her with a cross locket. However, because of the expanding influence of Catholicism, there has been increasing conflict among the people.

Gu-won's father resolves to provide only one tribute in an effort to spare their entire town from the Catholic hegemony. As the lone Catholic in the community, Woshim is taken prisoner and gives her life to save Gu-won's religious beliefs.

When Gu-won realizes that his beloved is no longer alive, he arrives far too late to rescue Do-hee/Woshim and, in an outburst of wrath, murders everyone in the room before taking his own life. Following that, Gu-won awakens to a haggard appearance in the present.

Gu-won and Do-hee bid Ga-young farewell on cordial terms as she got ready for her final show at the Sunwol Foundation. Do-hee questions Gu-won about his intense emotions and recollections during Ga-young's performance. Telling her how he became responsible for why his beloved died in the past, he expresses his fear that Do-hee might endure suffering in this life again as a result of him.

She comforts him, though, that her suffering would only come from being alone, and Gu-won swears that they will never have the same terrible destiny in this world. Fans, however, learn a startling secret at the very end.

Cheon-sook saw an individual at the exact location where Do-hee's parents' died, whom she would later refer to as the devil. It turns out to be Gu-won, who presumably had an agreement with Do-hee's parents; as a result, after the mishap occurred, he collected their souls.

Directed by Kim Jang-han and Kwon Da-som, My Demon was written by Choi Ah-il. The main characters in this series are Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi, and Kim Hae-sook. The production houses Studio S and Binge Works are behind the program, which is produced by Ahn Young-in, Yoon Geon-hee, and Lee Jae-woo.

My Demon has taken over the Friday and Saturday 22:00 showtime on SBS and is simultaneously aired worldwide on Netflix at the same time.