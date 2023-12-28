"Looking a bit TOO fine": Fans swoon as SBS releases Song Kang's My Demon character pictures depicting different eras

New stills of actor Song Kang, who is portraying the enigmatic demon Jung Gu-won in the ongoing SBS drama My Demon, have recently been revealed. The actor has impressed viewers with his mysterious aura as the titular demon. On December 28, 2023, the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) revealed new character pictures of Song Kang as Gu-won, depicting nine different eras of the protagonist.

The new character still represents the demon Jung Gu-won from a different period, dated as back as 1853 to the present 2023. Fans went gaga over the South Korean actor, as the images surfaced online and went viral.

Song Kang plays the part of Jung Gu-won, an utterly flawless and charming devil who has lived through centuries. Jung Gu-won makes beguiling but perilous agreements with suffering humanity while keeping their souls as collateral in the popular Netflix and SBS series My Demon.

Character names of Song Kang from My Demon leave fans laughing as his "names are after the Korean numbers"

However, fans noticed that the latest character still of Song Kang representing nine generations of his life from My Demon is named after the Sino-Korean numbers. For instance, in Sino-Korean, number 1 is written as 일 and pronounced as "il", number 2 is 이 and pronounced as "ee" and written with an "i", number 3 is 삼 and pronounced as "sam," and so forth.

Song Kang's names are hence given as Jung Il-won, Jung ii-won, Jung Sam-won, and so on. In addition, his character name further ends with "won," which represents the Korean currency. As a result, fans were left in splits as they observed this hilarious detail from the new images. Simultaneously, they also went gaga over the charming and ethereal visuals of the actor in the new still.

Fans of the show feel the demon Jung Il-won (Song Kang) in the recently released stills from My Demon emits an unparalleled aura that is bound to enthral viewers. Dressed in the fine threads of the 1853 Joseon period to the 1914 era when World War I broke out to 2023, Song Kang maintains eye contact, hinting at the enigmatic aura around him as a supernatural being inhabiting human form.

Fans have since taken to Twitter, presently X, to share their hilarious take on the latest character still of Song Kang and his various names in the drama My Demon.

The protagonists of the mythical romantic comedy My Demon are the demon Jung Gu-won and the chaebol heiress Do Do-hee (played by Kim Yoo-jung). They are married on a contract when he loses his abilities after meeting her, which makes for an interesting plot.

The relationship between Jung Gu-won and Do Do-hee is in immediate danger, as hinted in the episode 11 trailer, which heightens the tension and anticipation for the next chapter among fans and viewers of the show.

Episodes 11 and 12 have been rescheduled due to the December 29, 2023, SBS Drama Awards programme. The drama's eleventh episode will now drop on January 5 and the twelfth episode on January 6. Netflix will continue to stream the drama worldwide on a regular basis. My Demon is slated to air till January 20, 2024, with sixteen episodes in all.