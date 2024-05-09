Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber post couple photos on Instagram: A look at their relationship timeline

Celebrity couple Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber have shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram on Thursday, May 9. Hailey can be seen wearing a bridal dress and reading something from a piece of paper.

While neither Justin Bieber nor his wife wrote anything in the captions, the video, along with the accompanying photos prominently features Hailey Bieber in the dress with Justin taking photos and embracing his wife.

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018: A brief look back their relationship

The model tied the knot with Justin Bieber back in September 2018 in a New York courthouse. In the photos posted on Thursday, May 9, 2024, the couple appears to be renewing their vows in a picturesque setting.

The two have been in on-and-off relationships for years before Justin Bieber officially revealed their engagement. In an Instagram post from July 2018, the 'Baby' singer wrote:

"We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection"

As the story goes, Hailey first met Justin back in 2009 when she was just 13 at the Today Show where the singer was performing when he was 15. Their interaction was also caught on camera, with fans making quite a song and dance about the incident after they got married in 2018.

Since 2009, the model and the singer were linked with others but they also got together a few times. Although they have been seen kissing each other in public since 2014 they seemingly had a casual relationship till 2016. The couple had a big split that year with both Justin and Hailey openly talking about going their separate ways.

Later in a 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey Bieber spilled some details about how they got back together after striking up a conversation at a church in June 2018. By July they were engaged and later that year in November Justin Bieber posted a new photo on Instagram calling Hailey his wife and she also changed her last name to Bieber on social media around the same time.

However, a year later in September 2019, the couple had another set of nuptials in South Carolina.

This was a much grander affair than the civil ceremony a year before. Hailey Bieber would go on to show her elaborate wedding dress in a viral photo on Instagram, with the words 'Till Death Do Us Part' embossed on it. It won't be till May 2021 that the couple go to a major event like the Met Gala as husband and wife.

As one of the most famous couples in pop culture, both Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are under a lot of scrutiny from fans and online sleuths. From tackling pregnancy rumors to an alleged feud with Justin's ex Selena Gomez, Justin and Hailey Bieber have been fairly public with their relationship since then.

Now with the recent set of photos posted on Instagram, the couple is gaining a lot of traction.