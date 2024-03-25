How to create Hailey Bieber’s sunkissed makeup look: Products and steps explored

From doughnut-glazed skin to strawberry makeup, Hailey Bieber is responsible for starting multiple makeup trends and making them viral among beauty enthusiasts. Recently, Hailey took to Instagram to share golden hour photos in a white, lacy dress with a pearly pink manicure.

The highlight of her selfie carousel was her subtle sunkissed makeup which complemented her caption stating “sunshine and salty tannnn”. Her chic makeup look was an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts and her fans, shortly after which Hailey posted a TikTok video showcasing steps to achieve the sunkissed, dewy makeup look.

Hailey Bieber always makes sure to give her fans and beauty enthusiasts a breakdown of the products and techniques she uses to achieve her flawless makeup looks.

Details of Hailey Bieber's sunkissed makeup look

Hailey Bieber is a flagbearer of her beauty brand, Rhode Beauty’s product range alongside starting off her beauty regimes with the ideal first step: skin prep. Prepping the skin ensures that one’s makeup is long-lasting and that the makeup products layer correctly instead of looking cakey or settling in between the skin’s fine lines.

The products Hailey Bieber uses to prep her skin include:

Rhode Glazing Milk ($30): One of Rhode’s best-sellers, the glazing milk is a lightweight and nutrient-rich essence that enhances barrier function and offers immediate luminosity. It contains beta-glucan, magnesium, zinc and copper blend along with a ceramide trio.

Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30): Dubbed as Hailey Bieber’s signature step to achieving dewy, glazed skin, the peptide glazing fluid features a gel-serum texture which is lightweight and quick-absorbing. The glazing fluid is supposed to hydrate and visibly plump the skin to support a healthy skin barrier, and deliver a glazed finish.

To create the sunkissed makeup look, Hailey went in with the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo ($122) instead of layering a foundation or concealer on the skin first. The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo is a cream-to-satin formula that offers a flawless contour. It consists of moringa oil and passion fruit oil, ginger extract, and light-diffusing pearls that promises a three-dimensional glow.

Using a brush, she applied the contour product on her cheekbones and temples. Hailey also covered her jawline for a natural-looking finish. Hailey previously used the Tom Ford product in one of her previous makeup videos wherein she recreated the latte makeup look.

Giving her skin a bronze base, Hailey went for spot concealing her nose, chin, and forehead, after which she perfected the shape of her brows. The exact product the Rhode founder used to shape her brows is not known.

To complete the sunkissed makeup look, Hailey Bieber applied blush in a coral-terracotta shade onto her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. She went in with a matte red shade to line her lips, using the same blush to fill in her lips.

Hailey teases fans with speculated Rhode blush launch (Image via Instagram/ @haileybieber)

The blush Hailey used is speculated to be a part of Rhode's new cosmetic launch as she has teased the same product in her previous beach selfies. Hailey finished the look by applying some faux freckles to the cheeks and nose for a natural-looking sunkissed effect.

Hailey's sunkissed makeup look has given beauty enthusiasts a stylish yet chic-looking makeup trend which can be created using minimal products.