When was Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty launched? Products, costs, and more details explored

When TMZ reported that Hailey Bieber had trademarked the name "Rhode" in February 2021 to launch Rhode Beauty, the joy of beauty enthusiasts knew no bounds. Cut to November 2021, Bieber announced the launch of her skincare and beauty line on her YouTube channel and on June 15, 2022, Rhode Beauty came into existence.

Initially, Rhode Beauty launched three products - The Peptide Lip Treatment, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream. Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment garnered a lot of popularity at the time of launch and was sold out within three days of the launch. Additionally, it generated a count of 440,000 beauty enthusiasts on the waitlist.

Over time Rhode Beauty has expanded its line of products with the Rhode lip case being the brand's latest launch. All Rhode products are available on the brand's official portal.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty best-sellers explored

A note on the Rhode Beauty website from founder Hailey Bieber states that her journey toward healthier skin inspired the idea of a beauty brand that makes effective products accessible to all. She states:

"Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare."

Comprising a range of products from cleanser to lip tints, some of Rhode Beauty's best-sellers include:

1) Pineapple Refresh: The Daily Cleanser ($28):

This is Rhode’s balm-to-lather daily cleanser infused with green tea extract, polyglutamic acid, and pineapple enzyme to deliver soft, clean, and bouncy skin post-cleansing. While the product was not in Rhode’s bundle when the brand was launched, in an interview with Byrdie, Hailey Bieber revealed that the Pineapple Refresh cleanser was meant to be a part of Rhode’s lineup since the launch.

She stated:

“When we started developing everything four years ago, it was always a part of the original lineup. The reason that it's not coming until now is...I started realizing that it's very hard to make a cleanser special.”

2) Peptide Lip Treatment ($16):

Infused with shea butter, peptides, babassu, and cupuacu, the Peptide Lip Treatment is a restorative lip treatment that offers naturally plump, soft lips along with a glossy shine. The formulation hydrates and moisturizes the lips while reducing the look of fine lines.

One of Rhode Beauty’s best-sellers, the Peptide Lip Tint is a similar formulation to the Peptide Lip Treatment with the only differentiator being that the tints offer a glossy colour to the lips.

3) Rhode Glazing Milk ($30):

Rhode’s Glazing Milk is a lightweight, nutrient-rich essence that offers glowing hydration to the skin and boosts barrier function as well. It is Hailey Bieber’s skin prep essential to calm the skin.

The glazing milk is infused with a ceramide trio that boosts the skin’s barrier function, Beta-glucan to help lock in moisture and calm the skin, and a blend of magnesium, zinc and copper that fights free radicals revealing healthy-looking skin.

4) Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($30):

Rhode Beauty’s Barrier Restore Cream is a lightweight cream moisturizer with a rich texture that soothes, restores and comforts the skin barrier. It is infused with Squalene, peptides, shea butter, Niacinamide, and Acai all of which hydrate, moisturise and protect the skin.

The moisturizer also claims to nourish and brighten the skin alongside improving skin texture with prolonged use.

5) Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30):

It is no secret that beauty enthusiasts seek glazed skin like Hailey Bieber. Rhode claims that Peptide Glazing Fluid is Hailey Bieber’s signature step to achieving the glazed skin look.

The peptide glazing fluid is a quick-absorbing gel serum with a lightweight texture that hydrates and plumps the skin. Infused with peptides, hyaluronic acid, marula oil, and niacinamide, the glazing fluid supports a healthy skin barrier.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty has curated a global fanbase owing to unique product formulations, aesthetic marketing campaigns, and positive reviews on the brand's website. With a product price range starting at $16, the beauty brand delivers effective formulations without breaking the banks of beauty enthusiasts.