"As if she wasn’t working overtime to block her"— Internet reacts to Taylor Swift dancing during Billie Eilish’s Grammy performance

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performed their 2024 hit, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, at the Grammy's stage on Sunday, February 2, 2025. As the camera recording her performance panned the audience, Taylor Swift and Margaret Qualley— the wife of Taylor's longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff— were captured dancing to the track.

A tweet sharing the video clip on X, uploaded by @PopBase on Monday, has since gone viral, receiving over 1 million views, 32K likes, and 4K retweets.

Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them writing:

"dancing to billie’s performance as if she wasn’t working overtime to block her. she’s so fake omg."

The comment referenced the feud between the singers that started in March 2024, when Billie Eilish called out musicians for releasing multiple editions of their album on vinyl, calling it a waste of resources, per Cosmopolitan in May 2024.

Her comment was reportedly taken as a dig at Swift, who is reportedly known for her poor track of environmentalism. However, Eilish later clarified that the statement was not aimed at anyone specifically.

Later in the year, Taylor Swift dropped bonus editions of The Tortured Poets Department around the same time as Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft released. This was perceived by netizens as an attempt to take attention away from the LUNCH singer's new album.

Some netizens praised the Blank Space singer for enjoying herself at the Grammys.

"I love the way taylor’s always dancing at award shows, she’s such a vibe!!" commented an X user.

"There is nothing Taylor loves more than dancing and having a drink in her hand," posted another.

"Oh so taylor gained experience with learning to groove at eras tour," replied a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others talked about the singers' feud in the comments.

"Mind you she released variant to block Billie from having a no 1 album," wrote a fourth user.

"After Billie was so nasty and shady towards her, oh she’s too good for this world," posted a fifth one.

"Take that toxic Billie/taylor fans NO DRAMA HERE," commented a sixth netizen.

Swift and Qualley weren't the only celebrities grooving to Billie Eilish's performance. Others included the Wicked star, Cynthia Erivo, and Chrissy Teigen— wife of the renowned late keyboardist John Lennon.

FINNEAS and Eilish concluded their performance by saying, "I love you LA," as a tribute to the city that was recently devastated by multiple wildfires.

Billie Eilish has seven nominations for the Grammys

Billie Eilish's moving performance comes as the bellyache singer has received seven nominations, including three in the big four categories. Her 2024 album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, is nominated for the Album of the Year award, while the song she performed at the award show— BIRDS OF A FEATHER— is up for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The bag guy singer's other nominations include:

Best Solo Pop Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Dance Recording

Eilish is no stranger to Grammys, as she has bagged a total of nine awards at the past ceremonies. Her first Grammy came in 2020, when she was nominated in six categories, and won in five, including all big fours. Her debut album— When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?— won two awards at the ceremony.

In 2021, her single, Everything I Wanted, won the Record of the Year Award, while her James Bond theme song, No Time to Die, won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In 2022 and 2023, Billie Eilish received seven and two Grammy nominations respectively, but didn't win any awards. However, in 2024, she bagged two more awards, both for her Barbie track, What Was I Made For?

Whether or not the Happier Than Ever singer takes home any Grammy this year remains to be seen, as of this wri.

