"I know he started the rumor" - Netizens react to Bruno Mars joking about his debt as he celebrates 150M monthly Spotify listeners 

Bruno Mars made history as the first artist to reach 150 million monthly streams on Spotify, the platform announced on January 27, 2025. Celebrating the milestone, he shared with his fans:

“Keep streaming! I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

As soon as the news about Bruno Mars making history on Spotify made it to social media, it brought back the March 2024 rumor about Bruno Mars being in a huge gambling debt. However, the singer never confirmed the same.

Despite the fact, as soon as an X account, @PopBase shared the news on the platform, another netizen responded and said:

“The way I know he started the rumor just to be entertained by the response lmao.”

The "Uptown Funk" singer jokes about being in debt as he celebrates 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify. (Image via X)

On the other hand, others also joked:

“Lol. Let’s help the man out!” said one X user.

“How much debt does he have omg,” added another.

“It is interesting Bruno Mars talk about debts,” exclaimed one more social media user on the post.

As Bruno Mars joked about the debt, social media users also took digs at the singer, as they commented:

“And it’s the way people still believe that he’s in debt yet it’s completely false and he’s just trolling,” wrote one internet user.

“Imagine hitting 150 million listeners and still joking about debt, He's always keeping it real,” joked one more.

“150M listeners per month, and Bruno is stuck in debt! Does that make sense?” stated another.

Bruno Mars recently released “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red

As Bruno Mars hit the 150 million mark on Spotify, several netizens commented that his recent release with Sexxy Red, Fat Juicy & Wet contributed to the same. For the unversed, the song has already garnered over 10,000,000 views within 5 days of release.

Furthermore, he also released two duets, Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga, and Apt. with Rose in the last year, which were also massive hits. His song, Die With a Smile was released in August 2024, and will also be a part of Gaga’s upcoming album, Mayhem.

Apart from topping charts globally, the song also won several awards including the MTV Europe Music Awards, Musa Awards, NRJ Music Awards, and the RTHK International Pop Poll Awards. The song has also been nominated in two categories for the Grammy Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On the other hand, his second song of 2024, Apt. with Rose was released in October 2024 and was featured in many charts, including the Billboard Global chart. Furthermore, it also topped the charts in many countries like Japan, Austria, Germany, New Zealand, Philippines, Switzerland, and Indonesia.

Apart from these two songs, Bruno is also known for his studio albums, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Unorthodox Jukebox, 24K Magic, and singles like Just the Way You Are, Grenade, The Lazy Song, Uptown Funk, Locked Out of Heaven, Talking to the Moon, Marry You and many more.

As social media users continue to joke about Mars’ debt and his Instagram story, the singer has not yet addressed the comments of the masses.

