"She never gives a hater vibe" - Fans swoon over Taylor Swift's reaction to Sabrina Carpenter winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter was nominated in six categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Short n' Sweet, Record of the Year for Espresso, Song of the Year for Please Please Please, and Best New Artist.

Sabrina Carpenter won Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. This marks the singer's first Grammy win.

When the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album was announced, fans noticed Taylor Swift, who had also been nominated in the same category for her album The Tortured Poets Department, jump from her seat in excitement and cheer for her friend.

The clip went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

One netizen (@GabrielCal47625) commented on Swift's reaction:

"I love taylor swift down... she never gives a hater vibe....."

Expand Tweet

Netizens praised Taylor Swift for being a supportive friend and for being a "girls' girl." One netizen made a reference to Swift's popular song Karma:

"One of the many reasons why I love her, and congrats to Sabrina!!" A netizen wrote on X.

"Definition of a girl’s girl. Love a supportive Queen," another netizen wrote.

"Karma takes all her friends to the summit," a netizen wrote.

"Always been supportive to other actress/singers but she always get all the hate, i dont know why." Another X user wrote.

Some netizens, however, accused the singer of being "performative" and not authentic:

"Nothing Taylor does is authentic- sorry. It just isn’t - her life is one big show and her team ensures she’s rehearsed. She knows when she’s out that ALL CAMERAS will be on her." One netizen wrote.

"Is this performative a bit? it feels like she's over acting the reaction?" A netizen asked.

Sabrina Carpenter won her first Grammy

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

In her speech, Sabrina Carpenter thanked the Recording Academy as well as her mother for taking her to voice lessons in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. She also thanked her father, sisters, her team, and her label, Island Records.

"This is my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry. But I wrote names, so I wouldn’t forget, on this napkin, but now it’s probably all messed up. But thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and in honor of everything that’s happened."

Sabrina Carpenter also performed for the first time at the Grammys as well. She performed a medley of her hit songs, Please Please Please and Espresso. She put a twist on her performance by tap dancing.

Sabrina Carpenter made headlines last year for her controversial choreography. Netizens had mixed reactions to it. Some argued that a former Disney star shouldn't dance like that, while Carpenter's fans argued that she is an adult and can perform however she wants to.

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Carpenter is currently on the Short n' Sweet Tour, which will conclude on April 4, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback