"Very nice of him" — Internet reacts as Billie Eilish's brother warns fans not to spread hate after their Grammy loss

Following the 2025 Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025, Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas, took to Instagram to address their fanbase after the duo left the ceremony without any wins. Despite being nominated in seven categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, Eilish did not secure any awards.

The hashtag #Scammys began trending, with supporters claiming she was unfairly snubbed. Finneas soon took to Instagram Story to emphasize the importance of maintaining respect and discourage negative interactions among fans.

"Great Grammys! So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/albums. I don't wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!!! Be at peace! Congratulations to all!!" he wrote.

Finneas' call for peace prompted various reactions from fans online.

"This is honestly very nice of him but why do fans need artists to act as their parents," one Reddit user commented.

Internet reacts as Billie Eilish's brother warns fans not to spread hate after their Grammy loss(Image via Reddit/@u/hoppip_olla)

Some expressed disappointment over infighting between fan groups.

"Honestly it's sad to see after every award show now that we have select groups of fans attacking each other and other artists in the comment sections," another fan commented.

"Yeah I always think it's great when artists do this but at the same time, they shouldn't have to. Also it almost never stops the harassment because, no surprise, people who harass others are insane…," a fan remarked.

Some appreciated his mature stance, while others questioned why artists needed to remind their fanbases to behave respectfully.

"I love when celebrities actually try and take charge of their fan's negative behaviours. It does make a difference. Too many celebrities seem to be fine with it all...," a fan added.

"I'm bummed she didn't win anything for such a great album but fans are ridiculous- the artists shouldn't have to be their freaking chaperones," a fan commented.

"It s*cks that this needs to be said... Billie should be allowed to express herself without triggering a crusade omfg," another fan commented.

Billie Eilish misses out on Grammy wins as Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar dominate the night

Billie Eilish, 23, was one of the top nominees of the night, but her album Hit Me Hard and Soft ultimately lost Album of the Year to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter. Meanwhile, her song Birds of a Feather was nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year but lost to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

During the event, Billie Eilish and Finneas were seen applauding the winners, even standing as Beyonce took home her first-ever Album of the Year win. The duo also performed Birds of a Feather on stage, in front of a backdrop replicating the mountains outside their childhood home in Los Angeles.

While Eilish and Finneas walked away empty-handed, the night saw major victories for other artists. Beyonce secured three awards, including Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Cowboy Carter.

Her win made history, as she became the most nominated artist of all time with 99 nominations. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar won five of his seven nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. His acceptance speech for Record of the Year paid tribute to Los Angeles, particularly the fire-affected neighborhoods of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

Billie Eilish has achieved nine Grammy wins to her name so far. She is also the youngest artist to win an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for one song, thanks to her work on the James Bond theme No Time to Die.

As for what's next, Billie Eilish continues to promote Hit Me Hard and Soft, while Finneas remains active as a producer and songwriter.

