"Kendrick just opened his mouth" — Netizens react to Not Like Us breaking the record for rap song with most Grammy wins

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us won Grammys in all the five categories that it was nominated in. Released in May 2024, the diss track became one of the most popular ones dropped during the famous rap beef between Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake.

The song won awards in the following categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. Lamar beat several prominent artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, and Chappell Roan, to win the awards.

With five Grammy awards, Lamar's Not Like Us became the song with most Grammy wins as it beat Childish Gambino's This Is America, which won four Grammys back in 2019. The wins attracted much traction on social media, with netizens expressing their views on the same.

Here are some popular reactions found on X. A user (@Josh_Kale) tweeted:

"Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now."

Another user wrote on X:

"Drake should never have responded to 'Like That' yo. 🤣"

"Euphoria is in a league of its own. Well deserved for not like us," added a tweet.

"Kendrick just opened his mouth," commented a netizen.

A lot of other users expressed joy at Lamar's record-breaking achievement. A user wrote:

"It’s a monster record! Can’t remember the last time a hiphop record had such an impact."

"His Super Bowl half time show is about to be insane," read a tweet.

"Drake about to file a lawsuit against the Grammys," joked a netizen, possibly referring to Drake's lawsuit against UMG.

"We are the culture"- Kendrick Lamar while receiving Grammys for Not Like Us

American singer and actress Diana Ross handed over the Grammy to Kendrick Lamar, when he won in the Song of the Year category. Lamar began his speech by addressing Diana and stating that he was star-struck. He further added how elated his family would be with his achievements. Lamar stated:

"This for Compton, straight up…My mom and pop out there doing front flips on the couch right now. My son is six years old. Go to sleep, it’s past your bedtime right now."

Kendrick Lamar then spoke about how he felt that rap music was the "most powerful". He additionally said:

"We are the culture. It’s always gonna stay here and live forever. Respect the art form and get you where you need to go. I appreciate you all and love you all."

Over the last few months, Not Like Us has gained massive attention and love from the audience. While the diss track was released in May, Lamar dropped the official music video in July 2024. In October 2024, Kendrick Lamar sat for an interview with SZA for Harper's Bazaar and opened up about what the diss track meant for him.

During the conversation, Lamar revealed that Not Like Us represented the type of man that he was.

