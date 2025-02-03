"Drake found out the hard way" — Internet reacts to Sean Ono Lennon saying "NEVER get into a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar” at Grammys 2025

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon accepted the award for Best Rock Performance Award on behalf of The Beatles for their song Now and Then, at the 2025 Grammy Awards that took place on February 2, 2025.

Now and Then became a one-of-its-kind AI-assisted track to ever win a Grammy. Originally released in November 2023, the song from Sean Ono's father's band became eligible for the Grammy voting window this time around.

While Sean Ono spoke heartwarming words about The Beatles, accepting the award on their behalf, his speech got netizens abuzz owing to one of his comments.

In his acceptance speech, Sean Ono Lennon said:

"And finally, you know I'm getting older in my middle age and just wanted to give some advice to the young people out there. Never get into a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar."

Commenting on Sean Ono's speech and speculated jibe at Drake in the same, an X user tweeted:

"Drake found out the hard way"

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @scarfaceGary)

"Closest we'll ever get to a Beatle commenting about Kendrick Lamar," an X user commented.

"I know Drake wishes he heard this message early 2024," another X user mentioned.

"Somebody do the meme with the crying face behind the happy face but make it Drake," an internet user stated.

"drake at home seeing this like "turn this tv off turn this tv off"," another internet user remarked.

Moreover, some internet users agreed with what Sean Ono said, while some defended Drake against his comment.

"Preach, Sean! You're speaking truth. I'm pretty sure the majority of us wouldn't even show up to a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, let alone expect to win #GRAMMYs," an X user tweeted.

"He knows game.HTHE Lennons have game," a netizen commented.

"this would be funny if drake wasn’t the most listened to artist every month for the past year," a netizen stated.

"These the people Kendrick appeals to," an internet user mentioned.

"It’s the greatest band of all time"— Sean Ono Lennon mentions in acceptance speech on behalf of The Beatles

During the acceptance speech on behalf of The Beatles for Now and Then at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Sean Ono Lennon said that since no one was coming up to the award, he figured he'd come and sit in. He added that he didn't expect he'd be expecting the award on behalf of his father's band, The Beatles.

Commenting on one of the most influential English rock bands, Sean Ono said:

"It’s really incredible, if you think about it. The Beatles have done so much incredible work and they’re still in the culture and people still listen to the music. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the greatest band of all time.”

Sean Ono Lennon also mentioned that he was supposed to be at the 2025 Grammy Awards with Giles Martin, who mixed the Best Rock Performance Award track with Paul McCartney. Concluding his speech, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono asked the viewers to play The Beatles' music to their kids.

"I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like The Beatles. We need this music in the world. We need peace and love and we need the magic of the ‘60s to say alive,” Sean Ono Lennon added.

An American musician and songwriter, Sean Ono Lennon won an Academy Award in 2024 for a short film based on Happy Christmas (War is Over), a 1971 track by his parents. Additionally, he was nominated for his first-ever Grammy in the same year for producing a box set on the 1973 album Mind Games.

