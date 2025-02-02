"It's restraining order time" — Internet reacts to Kanye West’s Grammys nomination post featuring Taylor Swift tag amid his sole Instagram follow

Kanye West has been trending due to his Grammys nomination post on Instagram in which he tagged Taylor Swift. In the February 1, 2025 post, Ye uploaded a picture of a gramophone, which also symbolizes the prestigious award show. Expressing gratitude to the Grammy Awards for nominating him for the song Carnival he captioned it:

“Thank you to the Grammies for nominating Carnival.”

He then tagged 12 accounts, including some artists, record labels, and the Eras Tour star. This happened shortly after Kanye West, now known as Ye, unfollowed everyone on his Instagram account except Taylor Swift.

The move swiftly became viral on X as fans speculated the meaning behind this. They took to @spotify_swift’s X post to express their feelings about the same. It mostly annoyed the Swifties as one claimed that West's action would soon force Swift to issue a restraining order against him.

“At this point, it's restraining order time,” joked one user.

Others also said similar things, with one opinion being that Taylor Swift should block him.

“This man should not be allowed writhing 500 ft of her,” one user said.

“Taylor should block him.. Pls someone tell her that button exists,” another one advised.

“Taylor needs to block him," a user added.

On the other hand, others focused more on the speculation that Taylor allegedly made him famous. One asked the same, while someone else stated that he is well known because of her.

“So he admits that Taylor made him ????” asked another user sarcastically.

“He knows that he's still quite known thanks to her,” said another user.

“Taylor made him famous,” claimed one netizen.

Exploring Kanye West and Taylor Swift's feud as the former unfollowed everyone on Instagram except the Lover singer

Kanye West was nominated for Grammys 2025 (Image via Getty)

Kanye West recently disclosed that he follows only Taylor Swift on Instagram. Social media users discovered on February 2, 2025, that Ye had deleted his Instagram following list, leaving only the Love Story singer as a follower.

Later, in a screenshot that Kanye shared on his Instagram stories, he alleged the same. He is only following Taylor, as evidenced by the subsequent post on his stories. He also used a side-eye emoji to declare that he was following the singer on X as well. However, she didn’t follow him back.

Besides Taylor Swift, he also tagged President Donald Trump, the Recording Academy, in the Grammys nomination post. However, this piqued the fans' interest due to his past with Swift.

For the unversed, the two stars have been at odds for 15 years. This started in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards. While Taylor Swift was delivering her acceptance speech for Best Female Video for You Belong With Me, Kanye West rushed to the stage and interrupted her.

He then snatched the mic from Swift and said:

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'm going to let you finish... But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

Here, he was referring to Queen B's song, Single Ladies. The situation escalated in 2016 when he specifically mentioned her in the song Famous from his Life of Pablo album and included her image in the music video without her permission.

It showed a n*de sculpture of a Taylor look-alike, sleeping in bed with Kanye West, along with several other famous people. The Blank Space singer mentioned the conflict in her AOTY victory speech at the 2016 Grammys, saying:

"I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame."

Swift has not yet responded to Kanye West's action.

