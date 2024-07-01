"Another proof to y’all that these awards are rigged" — Internet reacts to Childish Gambino calling out BET Awards on stage

Childish Gambino, the multi-talented artist known for his groundbreaking work in music and television, sparked a viral storm at the BET Awards with his candid remarks about the industry awards, igniting a wave of online reactions.

On June 30, 2024, Donald McKinley Glover, professionally known as Childish Gambino, called out the Black Entertainment Television Awards 2024 selection process while presenting the Album of the Year award.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), wearing a loose beige co-ord set, Gambino on stage began suggesting that he is happy to be on the BET but had to express "something" that has been weighing on his mind. Gambino said:

"I'm really excited to be here, but I want to get some things on my chest first. This isn't personal, but I just feel I should have more BET Awards. I'm serious."

The statement, which echoed through the stage, quickly spread on X, igniting a wave of reactions from fans and music enthusiasts online.

Expand Tweet

Some said on X that Cambino is more talented than many sitting in an audience and called him a 'legend.'

"Big facts!! He got more talent in his pinky finger than half the folks in the audience that done won an award from BET!!!," one person said.

"Legend. One of the most talented men walking this planet," another person said.

One X user noted that Childish Gambino's "This Is America," which came out on May 6, 2018, was the best hip-hop song in the last few years.

"Haven't been no song in hip hop better than this is America in the last 10 years fr," one fan wrote on X.

Some individuals expressed frustration, noting that the goal of the BET Awards is to bring everyone together. However, they believe that such comments will only lead to further division.

"The whole thing was about uniting the culture and here we go," one person wrote.

"tha BET awards bin trash for yrs fr fr," another person said.

Many on X were those who responded with jokes and humor, sharing their reactions in a lighthearted manner.

Expand Tweet

"The Baby Boy part was hilarious lol 🤣🤣🤣," one person wrote.

"People actually listen to Childish Gambino. I thought people were kidding about that," another person wrote.

The BET Awards 2024 were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Album of the Year award was presented to Killer Mike for Michael.

Childish Gambino at BET Awards 2024

Childish Gambino (Image via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Childish Gambino took to the BET awards stage as a presenter for one of the awards. Before presenting the award, a California-based artist shared his disappointment of not receiving more BET awards.

Gambino sarcastically called out BET, suggesting how much "entertainment does he have to do" for the awards. He stated:

"It's the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do?"

He further objected to the award criteria, pointing out that he has more Grammys than Will Smith, which he finds puzzling. Additionally, he noted that Sam Smith has the same number of BET Awards as he does, which also seems illogical to him. Gambino added:

"It's just the math of the fact, because it doesn't really make sense. I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense. But I have the same amount of BET Awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck, at the Black Entertainment Television."

Gambino humorously referenced John Singleton's Baby Boy from 2001 and suggested that he can "shave his head" for more entertainment. Gambino further added:

"If I have to like I do not know Baby Boy or something, just let me know out I will have John Singleton, put me in hair lock, shave my head I will do it."

Childish Gambino concluded, suggesting that now that the weight is off his chest, he can announce the nominees and winner. Gambino also performed at the BET Award 2024 to give tribute to Usher. He performed Usher's 8701 hit, U Don't Have To Call, with Keke Palmer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback