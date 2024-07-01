"She def will be getting a dm from him" — Internet reacts to NLE Choppa grinning when Coco Jones went up to him during Usher tribute

Rapper NLE Choppa was caught grinning ear to ear when singer and actress Coco Jones approached him, sparking a flurry of reactions online from fans at a viral moment from the recent Usher tribute.

On June 30, 2024, at the 2024 BET Awards, Usher, an American singer-songwriter and dancer, received a lifetime achievement award. Multiple artists, including Coco Jones, paid tribute to him for his incredible work in the industry.

During the tribute, a viral clip shows Coco Jones captivating the audience with her performance of Usher's There Goes My Baby. Coco Jones dazzled in a sweetheart-neckline bodysuit accessorized with silver jewelry. Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding to her heavenly appearance.

While performing, she went to NLE Choppa, where he looked at her and grinned. The interaction quickly became a hot topic on X, with fans speculating and sharing their thoughts on the budding connection between the two stars. One person suggested that Jones would get a message from the rapper:

Many fans on X suggested that NLE Choppa put a lot of effort and risked it all when Jones went up to him —

"Fam was like bet ima see bout dat after the show," one wrote on X.

"Lol he was looking like yeah she the one 🤣," another person said on X.

"Homie was trying so hard lol 😂," one wrote.

"He was ready to risk it All 😂👀🫶🏾," another suggested on X.

Some said they liked the idea of them as a couple, while a few commented that Choppa's reaction was understandable, given Coco Jones' captivating presence.

"I— like the idea of them as a couple tbh," one wrote on X.

"In don't blame him she's sexy as hell 🥰🥰," another commented.

A few said that Jones gave NLE Choppa the same energy as him, while one suggested that they would be disheartened if the duo paired off:

"She gave him big energy too now. Y'all not finna just blame NLE in these comments 😂😂😂😂😂," a fan wrote on X.

"He won't stand a chance . I'd be disappointed if she go that low," one said on X.

The unexpected and brief highlight of the 2024 BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Neither NLE Choppa nor Coco Jones has publicly commented on the incident, but the viral moment has captured the public's imagination and reactions online.

Coco Jones and others paid tribute to Usher at the 2024 BET Awards

The acclaimed artist Usher received a Lifetime Achievement award over the weekend after releasing his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on February 9, 2024. According to Up Roxx, he received the award from producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Coco Jones was among the artists who paid tribute to Usher. She performed There Goes My Baby, the first released as the second promo single for his sixth studio album, Raymond v. Raymond 2010, released on February 9. In a clip shared on X, she can be heard performing the verse of the song, which reads:

"Bet you ain't know that I be checking you out when you be putting your heels on / I swear, your body's so perfect, baby / How you work it, baby yeah, wooo! / I love the way that you be poking it out, girl / Give me something to feel on / So please believe we gone be twerking it out / By the end of the night, baby," Usher's song reads.

Childish Gambino was the first artist to give him tribute on Sunday. He performed Usher's 8701 hit, U Don't Have To Call, with Keke Palmer. Palmer took over to perform his breakout hit You Make Me Wanna, followed by Summer Walker, his collaborator on Good Good, who also graced the stage to perform their joint track.

Marsha Ambrosius gave tribute with Confessions Pt.2. Chlöe chose Good Kisser from Usher's 2015 album Dance to pay homage. Tinashe performed Nice & Slow, followed by Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét, who performed a dance routine on Bad Girl.

