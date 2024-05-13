Have Taylor Swift and Usher performed together? Singer's friendship with the rapper explored

Singers Taylor Swift and Usher have been close friends for many years. However, many fans don't know that the two have also performed together a few times. The two first met at the 2009 Z100’s Jingle Ball and performed together in Taylor's Speak Now Tour.

Furthermore, Taylor was expected to make a special appearance during Usher's performance in the 2024 Super Bowl final.

Firstly, Taylor was expected to cheer from the stands because her partner's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was in the final. Secondly, famous singer Usher confirmed that he would perform at half-time, and revealed that several big names would make guest appearances.

The R&B singer appeared in an interview with TODAY and was asked whether Taylor would make it to the Super Bowl. In response, Usher said:

"I mean, she could be one person that I serenade. Or, she could be a special guest. I don’t know. That process of creating has been very interesting."

Swifties started connecting the dots and theorized that Taylor Swift would be one of the special guests present during Usher's performance. However, that duet didn't happen on the Super Bowl day, but Taylor was present in the stands.

Although fans were wrong about the Super Bowl prediction, Taylor and Usher share a strong friendship, and we have evidence of it from the past.

When did Taylor Swift and Usher perform together? Their friendship explored

Taylor Swift and Usher Raymond IV have bonded over the years and have performed in concerts together. Their professional connection started when Taylor was a teenager in 2009 and continues to this day. Here we explore the different times Taylor Swift and Usher have performed together in concerts.

2009: Taylor and Usher reportedly meet for the first time

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images))

Taylor Swift and Usher first met in December 2009 when they performed at Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York. Other stars like Justin Bieber were also present at the concert.

Usher shared the stage with Justin Bieber and sang a variety of duets, while Taylor Swift sang songs from her Fearless album. After the show, all three of them were spotted chatting backstage. They also clicked a lot of pictures.

It is unclear whether Taylor and Usher met before the Z100’s Jingle Ball concert, but their bond grew after the first interaction. In that era, both artists were climbing toward the peak of their careers. While Taylor was trying to conquer the country genre and slowly transition to pop, Usher was slowly cementing his grip on the EDM-pop crossover.

2011: Taylor and Usher share the stage in Taylor's Speak Now tour

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor and Usher shared the stage in Taylor Swift's Speak Now tour, almost two years after meeting for the first time. Usher was the surprise last-minute guest at a concert in Atlanta, and the two duetted the song Yeah! by Usher.

In an interview with Yahoo! Music, the singer talked about her hip-hop skills and lauded her performance on stage.

"In Atlanta, she came out. She did her thing. I didn't know she and hip hop swag like that. She came out and they enjoyed it."

In the interview, Usher also discussed how Taylor Swift convinced him to join her on stage. According to the R&B singer, he was hanging out with his sons, Naviyd and Usher Raymond V when Taylor Swift called him up.

The 14-time Grammy winner announced that she was in town for her concert and asked Usher whether he would be willing to perform his song Yeah! Although Usher was doubtful because of the lack of rehearsals, Taylor convinced him.

"Taylor hits me, and says, ‘Yo Ush, I’m in town. I’d really love if you could come out and do ‘Yeah!’ with me,’” he reflected. “I’m like: ‘Well, we haven’t had any rehearsals,’ and [she said], ‘No, no. The band’s got it. You just show up,’” explained Usher in the interview.

Just two hours later, the two singers were rocking the stage with their duet performance. The singer also praised Taylor's performance of the Ludacris' verse in the song.

We haven't had any Taylor-Usher performances since the Speak Now tour. A future appearance in The Eras Tour could surely be an iconic moment for both their fanbases.