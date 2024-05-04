"It’s a very powerful album" — Ed Sheeran praises Taylor Swift's TTPD, speaks about their friendship 

Ed Sheeran recently gave an interview to Extra TV, where he praised Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. In the interview, published on May 3, 2024, Sheeran called Swift’s recently released album “powerful,” as he exclaimed:

“I think it’s great. I always love the work that she does with Aaron Dessner, and I think it’s a very powerful album.”

He also briefly spoke about his friendship with Taylor Swift, stating:

“I have a lot of friends I grew up with, obviously, that I can speak to about stuff. But when you have someone in the same industry as you, they get the things that you get, I guess."

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have done a number of hit songs together, including Everything Has Changed in 2012, End Game in 2017, The Joker And The Queen and Run in 2021.

More details about Taylor Swift’s friendship with Ed Sheeran explored

Ed Sheeran spoke at length about his friendship with Taylor Swift during the interview and praised her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The two iconic singers have known each other for more than a decade, and Sheeran has often stated how he likes to indulge in conversations with Taylor because she “truly understands” him.

During an interview with Apple Music in 2023, Ed Sheeran said:

“I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at, because she’s solo artist, she’s stadiums.”

Furthermore, as per Pop Sugar, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends and fans of each other’s work, as they have written a lot of lyrics together, and have also helped one another in creating tracks. The two have also performed together at various shows, including the Z100 Jingle Ball in 2012.

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran was also seen in one of the Taylor Swift Red Tour shows in 2013, as he joined her on the stage while she was performing in Nashville. Moreover, Swift also made an appearance at Sheeran’s show in 2013, when he was performing at the Madison Square Garden.

Since then, the two have often been seen enjoying one another’s music during concerts. They were also seen performing together at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014.

During the interview, Sheeran also spoke about his journey as a musician as the singer’s first album completes 10 years

Sheeran appeared for the interview to talk about his performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, as the singer also celebrated his 2014 album, X’s 10th anniversary. The show was held at the Barclay Centre in New York.

He said:

“I look back at it and it feels like yesterday, but in the last 10 years, like, a lot has happened. I'm married with two kids now. I think I have done 5 albums since then. So yeah, it's been a while.”

Furthermore, he also talked about making the album and recalled:

“I spent about four months at Rick Rubin’s studios Shangri-La. We basically re-did the whole record and played it live. He's a, I guess the word would be a 'reducer,' instead of a producer. He likes stripping things back… That was something I learned from him. So that would be one of my favourite memories.”

Since then, Sheeran has released a number of albums and hit songs, including Shape of You, Thing Out Loud, Shivers, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits, I Don’t Care, and more. Furthermore, apart from Taylor Swift, the singer has also collaborated with Wiley, Beyoncé, Eminem and even Justin Bieber.