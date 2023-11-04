"You had ONE JOB": ARMYs fire criticism at Apple Music following its allegedly disrespectful description of BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN album

On Friday, November 3, following the release of BTS Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN, Apple Music added a description for the artist's solo discography on their streaming platform. However, fans were not happy reading the same, as the description of the idol's latest album was wrongly labeled as an NSFW album and included crude vocabulary.

While fans were already angered by the same, their frustration was further fueled when they noticed that the description also stated that Jungkook is someone who's uninterested in writing or producing music and has often strayed away from the same, unlike the other BTS members.

However, given that the statement is untrue since the idol has participated in several songwriting projects and the production of BTS songs, fans demanded the correction of the description as soon as possible.

Soon after the heavy criticism it received, Apple Music changed the description of the idol's discography.

Fans angered following Apple Music's alleged disrespectful and crude description of BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN album

Following the release of Jungkook's GOLDEN album, fans have been enthusiastically streaming the songs through all possible platforms, and given that Apple Music is one of the most popular platforms in the industry, several fans naturally came across the description of the idol's discography. Right from the first sentence, many fans were upset and frustrated by the choice of words.

Apple Music's description for GOLDEN (Image via X/@taetaehland)

In order to describe the idol's previously released singles, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and SEVEN (feat. Latto), Apple Music's crude language and false interpretation of the songs weren't welcomed by ARMYs. The description read:

"Pre-release tracks SEVEN (featuring Latto), about the power of good s*x and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) about the limits of good phone s*x, immediately set the tone for GOLDEN's role in showcasing a more adult side of Jungkook."

Many ARMYs were naturally angered and frustrated by the wrong interpretation and unwelcoming light it shed on the idol's pre-release songs. While this was upsetting enough for fans, the description also incorrectly stated that the idol was disinterested and didn't participate in producing or writing music.

"Unlike other members in the Grammy-nominated septet BTS, Jungkook has show little interest in songwriting or producing. So, when a BTS group hiatus undertaken to allow the members to perform mandatory military service came along in 2022, Jungkook used the opportunity with Western artists and producers for his solo debut album, GOLDEN."

Upon reading the description, fans felt that the first sentence, especially, was disrespectful to the artist and false since there have been several past instances where the idol has written and helped in the production of BTS songs.

As fans continued to collectively report the issue by mass-tagging Apple Music and criticizing the platform for its careless and disrespectful action, the first line of the description was eventually edited out.

While fans continued to call out Apple Music for its disappointing and false description of the idol, they've also been enthusiastically engaging with the GOLDEN album, showering it with much love and support by streaming it on available platforms.