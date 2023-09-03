7 best TV shows that got canceled in 2023

Everything has an end, and even our favorite TV shows are no exception. The year 2023 has been a tough one for online platform series lovers, as many fan-favorite shows ended unexpectedly. Some TV shows received a proper ending, but others didn't have the chance to bid farewell to their viewers.

Thousands of series were released across various platforms in 2023. Here, we've listed the top 7 TV shows that were abruptly canceled, leaving fans with cliffhanger endings and uncertainty about the fate of their favorite characters.

The Idol, and 6 other TV shows that were unexpectedly canceled in 2023

1. The Idol

This series faced serious criticism from the Hollywood industry due to its negative portrayal of the music world. HBO cited the poorly received viewer response as the reason for its sudden cancellation.

The Idol aimed to showcase the dark side of the exploitation of women's talents in the music industry but failed to convey its main theme, resulting in a low rating of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. 1899

This German television series, 1899, with a budget of 60 million, failed to maintain a consistent viewership, leading to its cancellation and the absence of a second season renewal.

Another factor was the series's inability to generate profits compared to other shows released on Netflix simultaneously. Stranger Things, for instance, attracted more viewers with a 30 million budget.

3. Bling Empire: New York

Despite being named Bling Empire: New York, the show focused on the lavish lifestyles of Asian American business tycoons. The series faced cancellation due to criticism for its lack of diversity.

Additionally, its release during the COVID-19 pandemic was seen as insensitive, creating a negative image of the Asian community during a time of widespread suffering. Netflix did not provide any comments on these anti-Asian hate allegations.

4. Gossip Girl

HBO, in a cost-cutting move, abruptly ended the Gossip Girl series, originally planned for 3 seasons, after just 2 seasons. The real reason is believed to be the show's underperformance compared to HBO's rival Freeform's Pretty Little Liars. \

Interestingly, the second season received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered positive reviews from critics.

5. One of Us is Lying

After two seasons, Peacock canceled the One of Us is Lying series due to poor viewership numbers. While the company appreciated the creative side of the series, the viewership figures did not justify a third season.

Interestingly, the series premiered on Netflix several months after its original Peacock release and performed well, maintaining a top 10 position for a month in 44 countries.

6. The Company You Keep

ABC Network's decision to cancel The Company You Keep series after just one season was influenced by its low viewership numbers. The average viewership for this series fell below 4 million per episode, prompting the production to make this decision.

There are rumors in town that the series may receive a short second season to attract more viewers and change its fate.

7. A League of Their Own

A victim of the writers' and actors' strike, A League of Their Own series was canceled for renewal after just one season. Initially, Amazon Prime announced a short 4-episode second season for the series, but the sudden cancellation after the official announcement left viewers in shock.

Show creator Abbi Jacobson attributes the series' cancellation to Amazon's hesitance, not the strike.

Fans who loved these TV shows are unfortunate not to have received a satisfying conclusion. If you wish to uncover the events that led to these decisions by the production companies, you can watch these series on their respective platforms.