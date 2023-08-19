A League of Their Own gets canceled by Amazon Prime Video 

Amazon Prime's series A League of Their Own has been canceled after its first season, as per Variety. The show is a hit comedy-drama series created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. It is an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name and its first episode aired on August 12, 2022.

Initially, in March 2023, Amazon Prime announced that the show was being renewed for a second and final season, which would comprise four episodes. Hence, the recent news of the series' cancellation took fans by surprise.

A League of Their Own season 2 reportedly canceled owing to the ongoing Hollywood strikes

While there hasn't been an official announcement from Amazon Prime, according to Variety, the series has been canceled owing to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. The publication reported that the ongoing writers' and actors' strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has confirmed a production hiatus for A League of Their Own season 2 until 2025.

Set in 1943, A League of Their Own revolves around a group of women aiming to form a baseball team called the "Rockford Peaches" in the United States. The story primarily follows two women, Carson Shaw and Maxine "Max" Chapman, who share a deep passion for baseball.

Carson leaves her small-town life behind to pursue a career in baseball, while Max, an African American woman, strives to overcome her own challenges to be selected for a baseball team.

The official synopsis of A League of Their Own as per Amazon Prime reads:

“In 1943, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There, she meets other women who also dream of playing pro baseball and makes connections that open up her world. Rockford local Max Chapman also comes to the tryouts but is turned away. With the support of her best friend Clance, she must forge a new path to pursue her dream.”

A League of Their Own's co-creator sheds light on show reportedly being canceled owing to the skrike

Show's co-creator Abbi Jacobson's post (Image via Instagram)

After the news of the cancelation came to light, the series co-creator, Abbi Jacobson, took to Instagram to express their thoughts about the same. They said that blaming the cancelation on the ongoing strikes was "cowardly," as they wrote:

"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullsh*t and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that."

They also hailed the hard work and talent of the series' cast and crew and continued:

''This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.''

Abbi Jacobson takes on the role of Carson Shaw in the show, while Chanté Adams plays Maxine "Max" Chapman. The main cast also includes D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant.

Fans now await an official announcement about the cancelation from the streaming platform Amazon Prime.