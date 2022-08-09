What time will A League of Their Own air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer and more explored

Amazon Prime Video's new sports comedy series, A League of Their Own, will hit the platform on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series is based on Penny Marshall's film of the same name, released in 1992, starring Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Geena Davis, among many others, in pivotal roles.

The series depicts the formation of a highly talented All-American women's baseball team amidst World War II. Without further ado, read about the release time of A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime Video, the plot, and more details about the show.

A League of Their Own release time on Amazon Prime Video, plot, trailer, and more details

A League of Their Own is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM GMT. All eight episodes are scheduled to be released on the same day. A brief synopsis of the series shared by Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel reads:

''A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.''

On July 26, 2022, Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into the gorgeously crafted period drama. It begins with Abbi Jacobson's character rushing to catch a train.

The trailer has a charming and lighthearted feel that fans of the original 1992 film would undoubtedly love. The film's setting looks quite impressive, and fans can expect a memorable and entertaining comedy, replete with intriguing characters and their numerous desires and conflicts.

More details about A League of Their Own movie

Penny Marshall's 1992 classic tells the story of two sisters who join the All-American female baseball team, the first of its kind, amid the Second World War. A synopsis of the film shared by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on their official YouTube channel states:

''It's a home run with this hilarious and beloved comedy, starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna. With baseball lineups and locker rooms left empty during World War II, the newly-founded All-American Girls Baseball League brought talented women to the big leagues—and brought fans to the stands. The indomitable Dottie Hinson finds herself leading a rag tag group of players who end up winning over the heart of their has-been coach, Jimmy Dugan.''

The film features Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, and Madonna in significant roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its storyline, emotional depth, and performances. It is widely regarded as one of the finest sports movies of all time.

You can watch A League of Their Own series on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2022.

