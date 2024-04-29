 John Green praises TTPD and stresses he has been a Taylor Swift fan "since I first heard Speak Now in 2010"

Author and YouTuber John Green is a Taylor Swift fan and loves listening to TTPD. The 46-year-old, who is vocal about his appreciation for the singer's music, took to his X account on Friday, April 26, 2024, to set the record straight about his thoughts:

John Green's X post about Swift (Image via X/ @johngreen)

Green's tweet comes just days after Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). Interestingly, the album dropped at midnight on April 19, and just two hours later, the singer released a deluxe version of the album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, with 15 additional tracks.

At the time, Green was quick to voice his thoughts, praising the album in the comments section of the X post and stating, "Shut the front door; this is incredible. The writing is so, so good on this one. Or these ones, I guess I should say!"

"I could never recover" — John Green praises Taylor Swift's new song for its lyrics

Per Billboard, Taylor Swift's TTPD debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it her 14th chart-topping album. The synth-pop/folk-pop-themed effort sold 2.61 million units in its first week. It was met with positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

John Green kept the praise coming in response to an X post by his social media manager, Payton Mitchell, who referenced lyrics from one TTPD new song, The Alchemy. He wrote -

"I could never recover. I would retreat to the Scottish Highlands and live off the land in quiet contemplation for the rest of my tortured days."

Mitchell, who is responsible for writing the newsletter for John and his brother, Hank Green, called We're Here, titled the issue dated April 19 as The Turtles and Penguins Department. The title refers to the album, Green's upcoming movie Turtles All the Way Down, based on his young adult novel (published in 2017) of the same name, and an article about Emperor Penguin in the newsletter.

Per IndyStar, the newsletter comes with mini-games in the New York Times Games style, including Connections (named Complexly Connections). The game for the April 19th issue referenced Swift and the album.

A screenshot of Complexly Connections from 'We're Here' (April 19 issue)

Green's daughter, too, is a Swiftie, and The Fault in Our Stars author shared with his followers that he was going to tell his daughter that TTPD was a double album once she woke up.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift once stated that John Green was her favorite author

Taylor Swift herself has not shied away from expressing her appreciation for the Indianapolis-born author, once calling him her favorite author. Back in 2014, when she released her album 1989, John praised the album on his Tumblr account. In response, Swift was quick to repost his comment on her Tumblr, stating, "My Favorite Author Just Said WHAT?!?!"

According to Ultimate Book List, a site dedicated to maintaining a list of book recommendations by famous personalities, Swift has named The Fault in Our Stars by Green as one of her books.

John Green is currently promoting his upcoming film, Turtles All the Way Down, scheduled for a May 2, 2024, release. Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of the international leg of her Eras Tour, scheduled for a May 9 concert in Paris.