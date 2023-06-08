What type of cancer does Hank Green have? Vlogger receives message of support from Joe Biden amid health battle 

American vlogger and author Hank Green revealed he received support from President Joe Biden after he shared his cancer diagnosis. On June 8, the 43-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the letter from the 80-year-old politician written on a White House stamp paper.

The message from Biden read:

"I am so sorry to hear about the difficulties you are facing. While everyone's battle with cancer is different, Jill and I understand how hard it can be for you and your loved ones. Always know that you are not in this fight. You are in my prayers. Stay strong, and keep the faith."

Captioning the picture of the letter, Hank Green wrote that he gets several graduation announcements at this time of the year, so he got "quite confused" when he opened this specific letter. He later thanked President Biden.

On his post, Green's brother, John, reacted hilariously to the message shared by the vlogger, stating former President Barack Obama told him not to forget to be awesome, even though he did not have cancer.

To this, Hank Green responded by sharing a picture of himself hugging Obama.

Hank Green was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

On May 19, Hank Green shared a video on his YouTube channel, vlogbrothers, titled So, I've got cancer where he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. As per NHS, Hodgkin lymphoma is rare cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is an intricate system of vessels and nodes spread all over an individual's body.

The lymphatic system, which is an integral component of the immune system, plays a crucial role in defending the body against infections and diseases. Lymphocytes, the white blood cells responsible for fighting infections, are carried through the lymphatic vessels by a clear fluid called lymph.

In Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cell called B-lymphocytes starts to grow in an abnormal way and gathers in the lymph nodes and other parts of the lymphatic system. The damaged cells lose their ability to fight infections, which makes you more likely to get sick.

In the YouTube video, Green said:

"Everybody has been great and very supportive, but biopsy, uh, good news, bad news. One, it's cancer. It's called lymphoma. It's a cancer of the lymphatic system. And good news is, it's something called Hodgkin's lymphoma. It's the most treatable, like one of the most treatable cancers. It responds very well to treatment. The goal is cure."

At the time, he also said that he would be starting his chemotherapy very soon, something he is "not looking forward to" but is "looking forward to starting on the path."

Hank Green added that he got his PET/CT results that showed that the cancer had not spread anywhere from its starting point, which is his left armpit and chest area. However, he ended the video on a positive note, stating he is learning so much about himself.

