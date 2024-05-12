"We really didn’t take any time off at all” — Taylor Swift reveals plans to add TTPD segment of Eras Tour began around nine months ago

Taylor Swift recently introduced a new segment to The Eras Tour this week to commemorate the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

According to a report by People Magazine on Friday, May 10, during her second show in Paris, Swift stated that she "started planning this surprise" TTPD chapter of her concert "eight or nine months ago" before the album's release in April.

In a TikTok video from her performance at the París La Défense Arena in France, Swift told fans that Paris was the first place to experience the new TTPD chapter of the Eras tour.

She further said:

"And then when we got two months off of the Eras tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all, we just went directly back into rehearsal."

Taylor Swift made several changes to The Tortured Poets Department segment of her Eras Tour

Swift made a lot of changes for her TTPD segment in the Ears Tour (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)

The Eras tour setlist now includes a segment dedicated to The Tortured Poets Department. During her return to the Paris stage on Friday, Taylor Swift incorporated songs from her 11th album into her performance.

She further disclosed on the second night of her Paris run that she had been preparing the new segment for eight to nine months.

According to Just Jared, during the same event, the musician and singer said:

"We started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago and then when we got ‘two months off’ of the Eras Tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all. We just went directly back into rehearsals. So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, and my band."

She further said:

"So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, my band, my backing vocals, everyone who did that."

Taylor Swift reportedly made significant adjustments to her Eras Tour during the Paris concert. Swift hinted at these alterations in a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal in late April. These alterations seemed to include performances, microphones, and new clothes.

The addition of tracks from Taylor Swift's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, is one of the most notable updates. However, Swift significantly changed the Eras Tour with new outfits and performances in addition to this.

'Fortnight' is the first single of TTPD (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg in style, wearing a sunset orange blazer paired with a handmade Versace Lover bodysuit. She made a striking return to the stage after her 1989 performance, clad in a white gown and a clock necklace reminiscent of her 2024 Grammy appearance.

Additionally, the artist played several songs from her other album during the TTPD show. Swift gave performances of Who's Afraid of Little Old Me, Fortnight, Down Bad, So High School, But Daddy, I Love Him, and The Smallest Man Ever Lived.

The reconstructed Eras tour boasts enhanced visual effects, updated choreography, and large-screen excerpts from the recently released TTPD album. However, hits from the Speak Now era, like The Archer and Long Live, were removed, leading to other adjustments in the tour's setlist.

To conclude the TTPD set, Swift performed a version of I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, accompanied by multiple visual allusions to the golden age of the movie.

The Eras tour commenced in March 2023, with shows across the United States during the summer. Subsequently, Taylor Swift traveled for gigs abroad in August and November 2023, as well as in February and the first part of March. The European leg of the tour began with four performances in Paris and is scheduled to conclude in London on August 20.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released last month on April 19.