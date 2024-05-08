“We’re going to meet the queen ourselves” — Ethan Hawke recalls working with Taylor Swift on “Fortnight” MV

Recently, Ethan Hawke opened up about what it was like to collaborate with Taylor Swift in a music video. Hawke talked about how the collaboration came together during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, May 6.

The 53-year-old actor shared a glimpse of his collaboration with the Tortured Poets Department artist during a cameo in her Fortnight music video. Hawke revealed that he and his Dead Poets Society co-star, Josh Charles, 52, received a call regarding Swift's upcoming album, and decided to join her.

As he and Charles strolled through the airport and noticed all the young people sporting Swift's Eras Tour gear, he said that he had thought:

"We've got something on them. We’re going to meet the queen ourselves.”

Ethan Hawke recently appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video Fortnight with his Dead Poets Society co-star Josh Charles

Ethan Hawke stars in Swift's latest music album (Image via Instagram/@ethanhawke and @taylorswift)

Taylor Swift released her studio album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. She brought in Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who worked together in Dead Poets Society, to work on a music video for the song Fortnight from the album. Alongside Swift, Charles and Hawke also worked with Post Malone in the four-minute music video.

Hawke talked about his experience on Stephen Colbert's talk show. He revealed in the interview that he thought the singer wanted to create a small Easter egg related to Dead Poets Society.

He also talked about seeing many young people sporting the singer's Eras Tour merchandise while strolling through the airport with Charles and knowing the two of them had "something on them," as they were going to meet Swift herself.

Further recollecting their experience and funny moments, he said:

“For Josh and I, we laughed ourselves silly the whole day. We felt like the biggest rock stars in the world. Josh is different than me. I tried to look low-key it. Josh, we got to Taylor’s camp. He’s like, ‘Hey, you guys got any sushi?’ ‘Oh, let’s get some sushi in here right now.’ We had the best sushi I ever had in my life.”

Ethan Hawke also clarified that he was unable to notify his two teenage daughters that he was going to meet Swift since he had signed a nondisclosure agreement when he agreed to be in Swift's music video. However, when they learned, they were not pleased. Revealing the incident, he said:

“The truth is when they did find out, the look on their face was one of profound disappointment."

He further said that his kids felt like:

“‘Don’t pay attention to my dad. My dad’s an idiot. You should be calling me.’ Taylor belongs to them. I can’t have that on them. So I had to low-key it.”

More about Taylor's recent MV, Fortnight

On April 19, Friday night, Taylor Swift's 11th studio album Tortured Poets Department was released, along with the music video for the lead song, Fortnight.

In the official music video, Swift is seen strapped to a stretcher, wearing an enigmatic electrical device on her head. Then, two researchers, played by Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke, respectively, are seen examining Swift.

In addition to Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, the video included several Easter eggs for viewers to analyze, such as the typewriter motif that characterizes the Tortured Poets Department period and Hawke's Poor Things outfit comparisons.