Where does Taylor Swift record her music? History behind Electric Lady Studios explored

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has already claimed the first fourteen spots and many more in its debut week in the Billboard Hot 100, and is seemingly set to receive many more awards in the future.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop sensations of the generation and has received a multitude of awards and accolades in her lifetime. Taylor Swift is the only artist to have ever won Album of the Year at the Grammys on four different occasions and has 118 Guinness World Records to her name.

To be exceptional at your craft, you also need a workspace that caters to all your requirements. For Taylor, it is Electric Lady Studio, one of the legendary recording studios where juggernauts like Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Patti Smith, and the Rolling Stones have exhibited their craft.

The history behind Electric Lady Studios and Taylor Swift's connection with it

Legendary singer and guitarist Jimi Hendrix and his manager, Michael Jeffery, bought a dilapidated nightclub called Village Barn in New York and transformed it into one of history's most important recording studios, Electric Lady Studios.

Jimi Hendrix (via IMDb)

Village Barn had the Generation Club, which welcomed legendary musicians like B.B. King, Sly, Chuck Berry, The Family Stone, and Jimi Hendrix. Initially wanting to keep it as a nightclub, Jimi Hendrix later converted it into a recording studio.

The studio opened its doors for the first time on August 26, 1970. Jimi would go on to record his last studio piece, Slow Blues, and would pass away just a few weeks later.

Electric Lady Studios has become one of the most popular and legendary recording studios ever. During the 1970s, it recorded tracks by Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Patti Smith, and many others. However, the studio faced financial hardships in the 2000s before being taken over by Keith Stoltz and Lee Foster.

This started a renovation process and Electric Lady Studios was given a new look and expanded. Thereafter, the studio found its mojo back and once again became the home of the best of the generation. In present times, it has been the go-to destination for recording songs for singers like Lana Del Ray, Kanye West, Run DMC, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Daft Punk, and lastly, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has recorded most of her previous albums at Electric Lady Studios, including her re-recordings. Some of her most famous albums recorded in this studio are Lover, Midnights, Folklore, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), 1989 (Taylor's Version), and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift was seen entering Electric Lady Studios in January, sparking speculations about her upcoming album

Taylor Swift was spotted entering Electric Lady Studios on January 9, 2024, which sparked discussions about her potential upcoming album. Fans were left wondering whether she was working on a new album or the Taylor's Version of one of her old albums.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Concert Movie World Premiere (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taylor was seen wearing a Stella McCartney overcoat over a green sweater dress. She finished her look with tall black boots and a mellowed-down shade of lipstick (not her iconic red shades). The Fortnight singer was also carrying a beige handbag.

The mysterious album could've been her final studio album without a Taylor's Version, i.e., 2006's Reputation or her recently released Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift has often used subtle makeup accessories to hint at her upcoming music album to her wide-eyed fans. During the promotional events before the launch of Reputation, Taylor was seen wearing a variety of attires with snake imagery, i.e., the Reputations symbol.

Taylor Swift was seen wearing many black, brown, and green ensembles prior to January 9, which made Swifties feel like she was recording Reputation (Taylor's Version) that day. However, she changed her look that day and went for subtle and toned-down shades.

Like her songs, Taylor always includes subtle easter eggs and references in her attires to keep the Swifties busy and in their Sherlock mode at all times.