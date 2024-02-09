“What he mean by this”: Internet reacts to Kanye West comparing himself to R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Diddy & Jesus Christ on the new song "Carnival"

Kanye West recently released his new single Carnival from his album Vultures project. The single is a collaboration with Rich the Kid and Ty Dolla $ign and through its lyrics, West compares himself to a number of artists and notable figures, including Jesus Christ:

“Now I’m Ye Kelly b**ch, now I’m Bill Cosby b**ch, now I’m Puff Daddy Rich, that’s MeToo me Rich”

The lyrics were revealed during the Vultures release countdown performance at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on February 8, 2024, which went ahead despite the duo's failure to release said album the following day:

The comparison drawn between the prominent figures in the song lyrics by Kanye West has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. Take a look at the post given below:

Netizens react to Carnival's lyrics by Kanye West

Netizens were quick to respond to the new single Carnival's lyrics, which compare West to eminent figures such as former rapper and convicted first-degree offender R. Kelly as well as comedian Bill Cosby, rapper Diddy and Jesus Christ. Netizens took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their feelings on the matter.

While some expressed doubt regarding the purpose of the lyrics and its meaning, others were more appreciative of the comparison. Some users, however, chose to comment on the album's delay.

The lyrics also mention Taylor Swift, with whom Kanye West and his former partner Kim Kardashian have an adversarial relationship. For the unversed, Kanye had interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech during the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards.

Carnival, as mentioned above, is part of the Vultures: Volume One project, which has been delayed multiple times now. The album recently failed to roll out on February 9, 2024 for the third time.

Originally scheduled to be released on December 15, 2023, the album was first delayed due to sampling issues between West and Nicki Minaj over the single New Body, which was initially meant for Kanye's album Yandhi.

Subsequently, the album was rescheduled for January 12, 2024. But in January, the album was once again postponed as it was revealed that the album's tracks were still not fully recorded.

Vultures, when it gets released, will be the first album by Kanye West since Donda, meanwhile for Ty Dolla $ign, the main collaborator on the project, it will be his first album since 2021 and sixth overall.

In anticipation of the album, West and $ign are reportedly already planning a world tour for 2024-25, with planned shows across cities in North America, UAE, Africa and People's Republic of China, among others.

