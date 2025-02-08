"He's performing it in his mind"— Internet trolls Kanye West after rapper claims he will be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

A clip of paparazzi talking to Kanye West, aka Ye, in a parking lot has garnered a lot of attention on social media after the rapper claimed that he was going to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The clip was reshared on platforms like X on February 7, 2025, the same day Ye's posts praising Hitler and denigrating Jewish people invited widespread condemnation online.

In the clip, Kanye West can be seen walking around in an unknown parking lot when one of the paparazzi brings up the topic of Super Bowl. The rapper acknowledges Kendrick Lamar's upcoming performance at this year's Halftime Show but also drops a bomb and claims he is going to perform at the event in 2026.

"Na, we wating for Kendrick. But we will be there next year. Let everybody know, game performance before next year," Ye claims.

When the photographer asked the rapper to clarify whether he meant he was going to do a "game performance at the Super Bowl next year," Kanye West confirmed it saying, "Absolutely!"

Considering this declaration came hours after his alleged antisemitic and pro-Hitler posts garnered so much backlash online, many netizens found his claims about performing at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show to be quite amusing.

Some even trolled Kanye West, with one user claiming the hypothetical performance would only be in the rapper's head.

"He's performing it in his mind," joked an X user.

Some joked that Ye would just do a "rant" if he ever gets to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show in the future.

"won’t even be a performance just a 20-minute rant," said another.

"After that, he'll go on a 10-minute rant," one user tweeted.

An X user referenced a screenshot of Kanye West's post where the singer had written "IM A NAZI" and claimed he would never be in a Super Bowl Halftime show.

"I don't think he's gonna perform in Super Bowl after all these tweets bro," tweeted one X user.

"i don’t think he’s ever gonna be in the halftime show after this tweet," said another X user.

While some noted that Super Bowl announcements are made by the NFL and not the performers, a few fans lamented that Ye's performance could have been good if he had not been mired in so much controversy.

"Only Kanye can declare his own Super Bowl performance, usually the league announces this," wrote one user.

"Genuinely would’ve been one of the best half time shows ever - before he went fully insane," claimed another X user.

American Jewish Committee puts out statement against Kanye West, claims rapper is "purposefully" spreading "anti-Jewish hatred"

As mentioned, Kanye West made a series of posts on X on February 7, 2025, which have garnered significant backlash online. Many have attributed his outburst on social media as a side effect of mental imbalance or drug use. Regardless, Ye did make several posts in which he seemingly denigrated Jewish people and also defended Diddy.

Now, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) has also put out a statement against the rapper, claiming that West has "purposefully" used his platform to spread "anti-Jewish hatred." A relevant portion of the official statement on the AJC website reads,

"Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continues to purposefully use his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred."

The American Jewish Society has also noted the danger of allowing someone with Kanye West's influence to spread such messages online:

"At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing to terrifying levels worldwide, Ye is actively endangering Jews. We urge others with a platform like Ye’s – particularly in the entertainment industry – to call out this blatant hatred."

Between his pro-Nazi remarks, Ye also posted about the controversy surrounding his wife Bianca Censori, who went viral for her outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Kanye West claimed he has "dominion" over his wife and that she needs his approval for the attire she wears in public.

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 9.

