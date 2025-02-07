"Is this what Ketamine does?": Netizens react with disbelief as Kanye praises Hitler in series of antisemitic tweets

Kanye West is under scrutiny again for uploading a series of disturbing tweets praising Hitler. In a now-removed tweet, he claimed that he was a Nazi. In other tweets, he either said that he "loved" Hitler or that Hitler was "fresh."

In another tweet, Kanye wrote about normalizing talking about Hitler. He tweeted:

"I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n*ggas has been normalized."

In another tweet, the rapper wrote:

"Hitler was sooooo fresh."

The tweets garnered massive traction on the internet with millions of views. Several netizens criticized the rapper for his extremist tweets on the social media platform. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user (@P1AbyPIA) tweeted:

"Is this what ketamine does?"

Another user wondered:

"Has Ye been hacked or completely lost it?"

"Candace Owens will be so proud of you today," added a tweet.

"Kanye we boycotting you," commented another netizen.

Several other platform users too didn't seem to like Ye's tweets and called him out. A user tweeted:

"Why do you try so hard to stay relevant?"

"I don't think anything you do is normal," mentioned another one.

"Horrible day to be a kanye fan," read a tweet.

Kanye West slammed Elon Musk for "stealing his Nazi swag"

While Kanye West went about ranting and posting the questionable tweets on X, he also took a jab at Elon Musk. He accused Musk of "stealing his Nazi swag." In one of the tweets which Ye shared on Friday, he wrote:

"ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE."

This wasn't the first time that Ye made anti-semitic views. Back in 2022, he made some offensive comments about the Jewish community. In one tweet he wrote:

"I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

The rapper received massive backlash on social media for his comments. This even led several brands like Adidas and Gap to discontinue partnerships with Ye. Adidas decided to sever ties with the rapper, as per reports by The Guardian. The outlet further reported that a lucrative Yeezy footwear partnership was also ended by the brand posted these comments.

In December 2023, he ended up posting an apology to the Jewish community for the remarks that he made at the time. In the statement, he mentioned that he didn't mean to offend anybody and even expressed remorse for the comments.

West also claimed that he was "committed to making amends and promoting unity." The current comments by the rapper have also garnered criticism and scrutiny from netizens.

After the remarks made in 2022, Ye was banned from several social media platforms including X. He was, however, invited back on X when Elon Musk bought the platform, only to be suspended yet again. In 2023, he was allowed to join the platform for the second time.

Kanye West has been in the headlines since the time he appeared at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori. Censori arrived at the event wearing a revealing outfit which sparked immense reactions on the internet.

