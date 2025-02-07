"Can you stop defending Diddy?"— Netizens react as Kanye West alleges he has been banned from Instagram, thanks Elon Musk for X

On February 7, 2025, Kanye West announced on X that he had reportedly been banned from Instagram. The rapper also thanked X owner Elon Musk for acquiring the social media site formerly called Twitter.

Before his alleged ban, Kanye West made several posts on X in support of the currently incarcerated music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The Famous rapper also pleaded with the newly elected President Donald Trump to pardon Diddy, despite the serious allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder. He reportedly shared similar messages in support of Diddy on Instagram.

Shortly after, Kanye West claimed he was banned from Instagram. Taking to X, he wrote:

Trending

"ELON THEY KICKED ME OFF OF INSTAGRAM SO HAPPY YOU BOUGHT X"

Expand Tweet

However, as of this writing, Kanye West's Instagram account is still active. According to the community notes of his X post, he has only been logged out of his account rather than banned. Currently, Kanye West's Instagram account has 20.8 million followers, though he follows only four people—Diddy, his sons Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs, and Ye's wife Bianca Censori.

Fans on X were quick to respond to Kanye West's post. While some supported the rapper's appreciation of X, others criticized him for supporting Diddy. One X user, @MouktarAlbert, wrote:

"Can you stop defending Diddy?"

Expand Tweet

Other netizens also criticized Ye for supporting Diddy on the social media platform.

"They kicked me off Instagram too. Had to start fresh on X with only 17 supercars, 6 penthouses, and a small $100M crypto war chest. Truly started from nothing," quipped another.

"Everytime Ye gets a billion he try to cancel himself. It’s like he don’t want the billion," commented another user on X.

"Kanye's acting like he's been exiled to Siberia, when really he's just moved to the app with slightly different shade of blue. 🎻 Anyone got a tiny violin for this momentous occasion?" declared a user.

Several users resonated with Kanye West's opinion about X.

"Looks like X is the only place for real voices. Maybe the last true free speech platform," commented a user.

"Welcome to the good life… where you get banned for speakin’ your mind! Instagram hatin’, they won’t let me thrive… guess I’m back on X, let’s go live! Welcome to the good life," wrote another.

"On X, we don't judge, we love the vibes. Welcome, Kanye "Ye" West!" announced a netizen.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Community notes is not letting ye vent in peace hahah," joked a user.

"Ye getting banned from a platform is the closest thing we have to a risk-free trade," opined another.

"Lmfao ELON really did a great job buying twitter , now everyone can sh*t here as much as they want lol," inferred another user on X.

"A SON TO HIS DAD"— Kanye West posts video of a FaceTime call with Diddy's son as he announces partnership with incarcerated music mogul

A few hours before his alleged Instagram ban, Kanye West shared a video of himself FaceTiming with Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs. The Yeezy boss captioned it:

“A SON TO HIS DAD. FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT Y’ALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLE’S JOKES VERY CLOSE. THIS TIME LET'S SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

Additionally, the FML rapper announced a collaboration between himself and Diddy's brand, Sean Don. On X, he stated that the partnership was planned before Diddy's arrest and that they would split the profits in half.

"I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50," Ye wrote on X.

Interestingly, Diddy (or the person who runs his Instagram account) responded to Kanye West's announcement and showed his appreciation for the Yeezy boss.

"Thank you to my brother @Ye," Diddy wrote, along with a photo of West's tweet announcing their collaboration.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. Currently, the Bad Boy Records founder is locked up in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback