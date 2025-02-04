From Kendrick’s historic win to Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet: A list of the most iconic moments from the 2025 Grammys

Last night's Grammy Awards took place just a few weeks after the devastation caused by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. Attending celebrities, nominees, winners, and The Recording Academy all showcased a deep respect for those who suffered losses because of the natural disaster.

With keeping music as the center focus of the award show, the 2025 Grammys was a star-studded event, with popular artists taking home multiple awards for highly acclaimed pieces of work released throughout last year.

A list of iconic moments from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

From Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to Beyoncé's historic night, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards includes several moments to be remembered.

Given that prestigious shows like the Grammys at times generate headlines for controversial reasons, similar to Killer Mike's arrest last year, the 2025 award show had multiple moments that left netizens stunned online. Below is a list of the most iconic moments from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

1) Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us clean sweep

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard are seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Kendrick Lamar, who was mass-dubbed the MVP of 2024 hip-hop, continued his reign as his No.1 diss track, Not Like Us, took home five awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The diss track released during his highly explicit public feud with Drake won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It beat stars like Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift, who were all competing for the highly coveted awards.

Kendrick Lamar's clean sweep earned him awards in all categories that Not Like Us was nominated for, which include:

Best Rap Performance Best Rap Song Best Music Video Song of the Year Record of the Year

“All the West Coast artists, from early on, G Malone, Problem, Bad Lucc, K-Bo, Daylyt. These are the cats that inspired me to be the MC I am today. Schoolboy, J-Roc, Ab-Soul, this is what it’s about, man. Because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music — I don’t care what it is. We are the culture," Kendrick Lamar stated during his ROTY acceptance speech.

2) Beyoncé wins first AOTY award

Beyoncé finally won her first Album of the Year award for her country album, Cowboy Carter, after being nominated in the category five times over the past 15 years.

Her win came not long after she won Best Country Album, beating past winners like Chris Stapleton. During her acceptance speech for AOTY, the singer-songwriter appeared delighted to have won her first award, stating:

"It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless y'all, thank you so much"

3) Doechii wins first career Grammy for Alligator Bites Never Heal

Doechii, winner of Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal” at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Monica Schipper)

Doechii had a massive 2024 leading up to and following the release of her third career mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The project led to three nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, with the rapper taking home the Best Rap Album award.

Doechii took the stage, holding back tears, as she praised Cardi B and Lauryn Hill for being the only women to have won in the Best Rap Album category since its introduction in 1989.

"This category was introduced in 1989. And three women have won - Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I will be rewarded and that he will show me just how good it can get," she said.

4) Chappell Roan wins Best New Artist

Chappell Roan performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Chappell Roan was one of the most nominated artists at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, captivating the audience and fellow nominees with what many publications are calling a "powerhouse performance" of her track Pink Pony Club.

After being nominated for six different categories, the TikTok influencer turned popstar took home only one award last night, for Best New Artist, winning against nominees like Sabrina Carpenter, Raye, Doechii, and more.

"Thank you to my fellow nominees, whose music got me through this past year, Brat was the best night of my life this year. Thank you all who listened to get me here today, and Dan, and Island Records, Amusement Records, my friends and my family, and above all my papa Chappell, who I named myself after," Chappell Roan stated.

During her acceptance speech, Chappell seemingly advocated for better pay, liveable wages, and healthcare, for developing artists, stating:

"I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially for developing artists"

Chappell Roan went on to explain why she felt "betrayed" by the label and the system, suggesting how basic healthcare coverage should have been provided by the company she was "giving everything to".

"I got signed so young, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic, and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and to feel so betrayed by the system and to be so dehumanized to not have healthcare," she continued.

Chappell ended her speech with a direct callout to all major labels and music executives seated in the audience, urging them to prioritize the health and well-being of artists signed under them.

5) Charli XCX takes home 3 awards for BRAT

Charli XCX performs onstage with influencers Gabriella Wright, Harrison Patrick Smith, Richie Shazam, Julia Fox, Greer Cohen, Salem Mitchell, Quen Blackwell, and Alex Consani during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/JC Olivera)

Charli XCX was nominated for eight different categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Recording of the Year. The Britsh popstar ended up taking home three awards last night, which include:

Best Recording Package - BRAT Best Dance/Electronic Album - BRAT Best Dance Pop Recording - Von Dutch

After winning Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, Charli put on a massive set, performing Von Dutch and Guess. The popstar reportedly turned the award ceremony into an "impromptu rave," joined by Julia Fox, The Dare, supermodel Alex Consani, and many more.

6) The Weeknd's surprise performance

The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez)

The Weeknd, now going by his real name Abel Tesfaye, was a surprise performer at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, putting on live sets of Cry for Me and Timeless (feat. Playboi Carti).

His appearance surprised many fans and attendees as The Weeknd had famously boycotted the prestigious award ceremony, in 2021, following his highly praised After Hours album and ultra-popular Blinding Lights single were not nominated for any categories at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Abel took the stage switching the tone of the show, carried by aggressive strobe lighting, dancers in red body suits, and a dark aesthetic. He also included a guest appearance from his Timeless collaborator Playboi Carti, in a set dedicated to promoting his sixth and final studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

7) Bianca's NSFW Red Carpet

Bianca Censori and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were invited to the 2025 Grammys because of West's No.1 hit Carnival being nominated in the Best Rap Song category, alongside Kendrick's Not Like Us.

Ye hit the red carpet in an all-black ensemble with his wife, Bianca, who stood alongside him initially wearing a fur coat, posing for the paparazzi at the prestigious award show.

Bianca later removed the coat to reveal that she was wearing nothing but a custom couture transparent minidress. The controversial NSFW moment sparked multiple debates online, with many believing the fashion choice was a deliberate nod to the official cover art of his 2024 chart-topping album Vultures 1.

Notably, past winners, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, did not take home any awards, after being nominated in several major categories like Album of the Year.

Both artists contributed to some of the biggest records of 2024, with Billie dropping her third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Taylor releasing her highly successful The Tortured Poets Department LP.

