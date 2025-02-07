"NOBODY IS BUYING" — Internet reacts to Kanye West dropping his "Sean John" collaboration merch with Diddy on Yeezy website

Kanye West, professionally known as Ye, recently took to social media to call for fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' freedom after the latter was arrested on s*x trafficking and prostitution charges in September 2024. Diddy is awaiting his trial, scheduled for May 5, after being denied bond thrice.

In a tweet on February 6, Kanye West called for Diddy's release, tagging President Donald Trump in one post and writing, "PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF." He announced that he was releasing his "Sean John" collaboration merch with Diddy and that he would split the profits evenly with him. The merch was reportedly planned before Diddy's arrest.

"I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50," Kanye West wrote on his post.

For context, Sean John is Diddy's birth name and the name of his fashion brand, which was launched in 1998. The new collaboration merchandise includes red, white, blue, dark grey, and light grey T-shirts with "Sean John" written in cursive font on the Yeezy website.

West and Diddy's merch collaboration garnered immense backlash on social media amid Diddy's impending trial, with one user tweeting:

"Someone please revoke his access to the internet. NOBODY IS BUYING."

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, wondering if anyone would willingly buy the merch.

"Is anyone actually going to admit to buying this?" one person questioned.

"Bro can keep those shirts," another person added.

"Kanye's merch drop more tragic than Diddy's career," someone else commented.

"Ain’t nobody wearing this in public unless they wanna lose their job," another user wrote.

Others took to trolling West for his recent posts, claiming the rapper was "dropping anything" but new music.

"Dude drop anything but music," one person tweeted.

"I think Kanye missed a little bit during his time off of X," another person posted.

"This is actually a great idea. Make it mandatory to wear for and identify s*x offenders. @kanyewest you might be onto something," someone else commented.

"Kanye really out here dropping merch like it's a new album," another user said.

Kanye West defends Diddy in a series of social media posts

Kanye West is on a tirade in support of his fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center before his trial. In the late hours of February 6, 2025, West posted a series of tweets calling for Diddy's freedom. The tweets are still active on X at the time of this article, with his latest post reading, "PUFF WE LOVE YOU."

Kanye West also claimed that "they" were trying to "make an example" out of Diddy in a prior post, writing:

"JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE N****S IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME."

It is unclear who Kanye West is referring to as "they." In another post, West also likened Diddy's situation to Chris Brown's, claiming that he (West) was "p***y then" after he did nothing when he saw people "cancel" Brown for his actions. However, he added that he would speak his mind about Diddy's situation.

"WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING I WAS P****Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF," Kanye West wrote.

For context, Chris Brown was severely criticized after Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, accused the rapper of physical abuse in February 2009. The Umbrella singer was seen with injuries on her face and was reportedly hospitalized after the incident.

Kanye West also referred to Diddy as his "idol" and "hero" in another X post. At the time of this article, all of West's posts about Diddy were still undeleted on his X page.

In other news, Diddy also posted about his "Sean John" collaboration merch with Kanye West on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, "Thank you to my brother @Ye."

In addition to his federal charges, Diddy also faces several lawsuits accusing him of r*pe, s*xual assault, and abuse amid other allegations. The rapper has denied all allegations and pled not guilty to his s*x trafficking and prostitution charges.

