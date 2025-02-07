"You can go with your brother too"— Internet reacts to Kanye West seemingly demanding Diddy's prison release in new tweet

On February 7, rapper Kanye West uploaded some posts on X allegedly calling for the release of his friend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison. In a series of posts, Ye seemingly demanded Diddy’s release as he penned in a tweet on February 7, 2025: “FREE PUFF."

He then wrote a statement criticizing the celebrities for their alleged silence on the matter and penned:

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY NI*GAS AND BI*CHES IS PU*SY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH*T.”

Then, in a different tweet, he pleaded with Trump to free Diddy. The rapper made his appeal, writing:

"@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

Kanye West's tweet (Image via X / @kanyewest)

Meanwhile, as the posts went viral, Ye's alleged support of the music mogul, who is imprisoned in MDC Brooklyn awaiting trial on allegations of s*x trafficking and racketeering, infuriated social media users.

They took to different social media platforms to express their opinion on the same. One commented under The Shade Room's Instagram post on the same on February 7, and wrote that he can be with his brother too, suggesting that Diddy and West might share the same cell in the future.

Ye's X posts garnered backlash (Image via Instagram / @katrinatheartist)

On the other hand, others took to the comment section of the X post and criticized him. One asked if he was defending the “monster” Diddy, while another said that he didn’t help Minaj when she was facing issues in the industry but now he is supporting him.

“Ye is currently defending this monster,” wrote another one.

“Remember when the industry turned their back on Nicki Minaj and you didn't stand up for her! You even went as far as to work with the person they were trying to replace her with and you knew it!!! Kanye pls,” another one wrote.

“Where was Puff when the world was against you?!? Oh yeah…trying to get you too,” one said.

On the other hand, other netizens joked about it as one asked him to put his phone down.

“Ye that’s enough ... Put the phone down,” wrote one user.

“Why are you picking the worst most universally disliked person to defend?” asked one concerning supporter, jokingly.

Kanye defended Diddy and urged Trump to free him

Kanye West is also a reported Trump supporter (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye further urged Trump to allegedly grant the rapper a pardon before his trial on May 5. This is because Diddy has entered a not-guilty plea and has been denied bail three times.

In a different tweet, Ye further talked about rapper Chris Brown, who was charged with s*xual assault, violence, and purposeful infliction of mental distress in 2009.

“WE ALL WATCHED TAKE CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING I WAS P***Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TO THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” he wrote.

In several X posts, Kanye then went on to address a number of reported issues, such as "woke sh*t" and his perceptions of Chris Brown's treatment by the music business. Additionally, the Donda rapper reaffirmed his belief that "slavery is a choice."

On the same day, Kanye posted a video on Instagram showing him on a FaceTime call with Christian, Diddy's son. He wrote in the caption:

“A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES..”

Following his arrest on s*x trafficking charges last September, Combs has been the subject of intense investigation. Since then, federal investigations have increased, resulting in several lawsuits. He is now awaiting his trial.

However, Combs has maintained his defense against the accusations and denied any misconduct.

