Diddy accused of drugging and groping aspiring singer and threatening to "ruin" his career in new lawsuit

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs has been accused of drugging and assaulting an aspiring musician in a new lawsuit filed on February 3, 2025. Combs allegedly threatened to ruin the anonymous musician's career if they were to speak about the alleged incident.

On February 3, attorney Tony Buzbee, who will represent more than 1,000 alleged victims of Diddy in court, filed a new lawsuit against the rapper in New York. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of an unnamed singer who calls themselves John Doe to protect their identity.

According to John Doe's allegations, Sean Diddy Combs drugged and assaulted him at a party in 2015 in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old aspiring musician claimed that on the day of the incident, he was set to open for a renowned musician at the Los Angeles nightclub, QC’s 20/20. He was informed that if the show went well, Combs, who was in attendance, would consider signing him to his label, Bad Boy Records.

Later that night, Doe attended an afterparty where Diddy was present when one of the rapper's associates gave him a drink. After drinking it, he felt he was drugged and recalled "moments of semi-consciousness and blackout."

Doe alleged that Diddy groped and assaulted him multiple times during this period and believed the rapper performed oral s*x on him.

Further, the lawsuit suggests Doe allegedly witnessed Combs and his companions indulging in s*xual activity with others who “appeared either drugged, unconscious, or as if they were paid escorts.” Upon regaining consciousness, Doe allegedly tried to fight off Combs.

However, he was told that if he did not comply it would "ruin" his career and destroy any chances of him succeeding in the industry. Doe also alleged that Combs asked him to have s*x with a woman.

However, he made an excuse to use the washroom, escaped into the parking lot, and drove off.

The new lawsuit accused the rapper of s*xual battery, conspiracy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Sean Diddy Combs is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial due in May 2025.

Diddy's lawyers respond to fresh allegations against the rapper and call them "publicity stunts"

In a statement to Variety, Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responded to the new lawsuit against the rapper. Like before, they denied all charges against the Bad Boy Records founder and said:

"As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Apart from the new charges, Sean Combs is facing charges for alleged s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors alleged that the rapper also indulged in kidnapping, bribery, and forced labor among other charges.

According to BBC, detailed charges against Combs include coercing and threatening women with violence to participate in "drug-fuelled orgies" with male prostitutes. Prosecutors dubbed such meet-ups as "freak-offs", describing them as "elaborate and produced s*x performances."

They also alleged that Combs taped and recorded these "freak-offs" and would use the footage to blackmail victims into silence.

If convicted, Diddy can face up to 15 years in prison. The rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claimed it is not "s*x trafficking" if "everybody wants to be there."

However, despite appealing for bail more than once, the rapper was not granted his request. Prosecutors alleged that Combs posed "a significant risk" to the trial, citing that he had "already tried to obstruct the government's investigation of this case, repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and feeding them false narratives of events".

The court denied Diddy bail after alluding to his reported anger issues and history of substance abuse. His trial is temporarily scheduled for May 5, 2025.

