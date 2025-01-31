What did federal prosecutors accuse Diddy of in an updated indictment? Details explored as two new victims are added

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in Brooklyn jail since September 2024 for alleged s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and violating the Mann Act. On January 30, 2025, federal prosecutors presented the updated indictment, in which the music mogul is charged with trafficking three women.

According to The New York Times, Sean "Diddy" Combs was served with an updated indictment that accused the rapper of coercing two additional women into s*x trafficking and dangling a woman from the balcony. The prosecutors also claimed the racketeering started in 2004, four years earlier than stated in the initial indictment.

His legal team refuted all accusations and pleaded not guilty.

The Fall of Diddy: The most recent docuseries on the music mogul

Diddy is facing charges including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy (Image via Getty)

Singer D. Woods, who was part of Combs' girl group Danity Cane, formed on MTV's reality TV show Making The Band, spoke out against the rapper in the docuseries The Fall of Diddy on ID.

Woods claimed Sean Diddy was allegedly abusive towards the group, and he often commented inappropriately about the group members' bodies. She added that the girls tried their best not to let his "degrading" words get to them.

"I see myself standing in those dark, scary, predatory spaces and hearing somebody say some of the most degrading things to me and having to figure out how to navigate and not let that person break me down," D. Woods said.

Woods also revealed her fellow group member Aubrey O'Day was kicked out because she allegedly refused to sleep with him.

Combs' former assistant, Phillip Pines, who filed a lawsuit against the mogul in December 2024, appeared on the docuseries to share his experience. He said he was made to set up hotel rooms for his "freak-offs" and was forced to clean the rooms afterward.

Pines further shared that powerless, impressionable girls were chosen more often for parties instead of celebrities.

"There's a power dynamic there. A more impressionable girl is easier to reel in as opposed to somebody who might be a celebrity."

Pines also accused Diddy of forcing him to have s*x with a guest at his party to test his loyalty. The former assistant added he was scared of what would happen if he denied so he complied and slept with the woman until Diddy wasn't looking anymore.

"I thought to myself, if I don't do this I don't know what's going to happen," Pines said.

According to Vulture's report dated January 29, 2025, Combs' former girlfriend, actress Kat Pasion, revealed in the docuseries that he reportedly forced her to sleep with him in 2021. Pasion recalled the incident when he took the drug Tusi and changed into a different person. A few weeks later, the music mogul allegedly threatened her on a phone call, saying he would have her deported.

"He uses his resources and uses what he can do for you and thinks that can band-aid and solve the horrible things he does to people," she remarked.

Producer Lil Rod, Combs' former chef Jourdan Cha'Taun, and Thalia Graves also appeared in the docuseries to share their experience in relation to the rapper. In another documentary, Combs' childhood friend, Tim Patterson, revealed his mother, Janice Combs, influenced him as she hosted wild parties when they were kids.

Combs is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and his trial will start in May 2025.

